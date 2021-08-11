2021 August 11 17:38

Wärtsilä’s multi-fuel engine technology the choice for two new Australian RoPax ferries

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the engines and fuel gas supply systems for two new Ro-Pax ferries. The vessels are being built at the Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) yard in Finland for TT-Line Company Pty Ltd, a renowned Australian ferry fleet owner and operator. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in June 2021, according to the company's release.

TT-Line currently operates two ferries, Spirit of Tasmania I and Spirit of Tasmania II, both of which operate with Wärtsilä engines, on the route between Melbourne, Victoria and Devonport, Tasmania. This fleet is now being renewed by the building of two new 212 metre long vessels, which will adopt the latest technology and be powered with LNG fuel to lessen the environmental impact.



The scope of supply includes, for each ship, four Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines, three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, and two Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control systems. The engines are future-proofed to operate on alternative green fuels as and when the availability evolves.

The new ferries will have a capacity of 1800 passengers and approximately 2500 lane metres on two freight decks. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2023, with the second one due a year later.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



Rauma Marine Constructions in brief:

Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) is one of the leading shipbuilding companies in Europe. RMC was formed in the summer of 2014 in Rauma and is wholly Finnish-owned. RMC specialises in building and servicing multipurpose icebreakers, car and passenger ferries and naval vessels.

TT-Line in brief:

TT-Line operates Spirit of Tasmania - one of Australia’s most iconic travel experiences, and a vital connection between mainland Australia and the island state of Tasmania. Twin ships, Spirit of Tasmania I and Spirit of Tasmania II, operate overnight sailings across Bass Strait between Melbourne, Victoria and Devonport, Tasmania. Transporting more than 450,000 passengers annually, Spirit of Tasmania is widely recognised for its contribution to the Australian tourism industry and for fostering Australia’s economic development through the provision of a world-class passenger and freight service. Since its inception, Spirit of Tasmania has continued to grow steadily through its commitment to safety, reliability and in delivering unparalleled level of customer service.