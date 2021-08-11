2021 August 11 17:47

Foreign delegations and exhibitors to take part in Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia 2021 Official delegations, representatives of companies-exhibitors, professional associations and international fisheries organizations will take part in IV Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia 2021, say the event organizers.

Global Fishery Forum will be attended by high-level delegations from key and promising partners of Russia in the fishery industry. The participation of delegations from the Faroe Islands and Iceland, Bulgaria, Iran, Turkey, Chile and a number of African states: Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone and Nigeria has been approved.

The head of the delegation of the Faroe Islands is the Minister of Fisheries Jacob Vestergaard. It will include also representatives of department directors. Iceland will be represented by the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Christjan Thor Juliusson and his adviser Gunnar Alti Gunnarsson.

Also, ministers of the relevant industries will head the official delegations of Iran and Nigeria, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau. Bulgaria will be represented by Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Atanas Dobrev. The heads of the delegations of Chile, Turkey and Sierra Leone have been determined, their members are being specified.

Fishery companies from Great Britain, Denmark, Israel, Iceland, Spain, China, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Senegal, Finland, France, Croatia, Saudi Arabia will take part in the exposition of Seafood Expo Russia.

In addition, representatives of national and international fisheries organizations will take part in the events of the Exhibition's business program: Russian-Icelandic bilateral cooperation and modern Norwegian technologies of fishing and aquaculture will be discussed in roundtable format. A number of sections of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) are also planned.

“Forum and Exhibition are international events. Life makes its own changes, and preparation process this year has become more difficult and thorough. At the same time, on the one hand, we are doing everything to protect our participants, and on the other, organize a really useful and effective event for all industry players so that the business continues to develop even under the most severe conditions. The participation of foreign guests is very important for the exposition to be completed and to maintain the high level of the events of the business program,” said Ivan Fetisov, General Director of the company - operator of the event Expo Solutions Group.

IV Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia 2021 is the largest event in the Russian fishing industry. The event will take place on 8-10 September 2021 at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Centre in St. Petersburg. The organizer of the event is the Federal Agency for Fishery with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, the operator is a full-cycle industry exhibition company Expo Solutions Group LLC.

The partners of the event are Rosselkhozbank (General Partner), Sberbank (Partner Bank), Norebo Holding (Business Partner), the FEST Group (Strategic Partner), Sigma Marine Technology (Official Partner), Antey (Registration Area Partner), Oceanrybflot (Business program Partner), United Shipbuilding Corporation (Partner) and Dobroflot (Partner).