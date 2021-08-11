2021 August 11 16:23

Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV delivered another batch of cargo to Novaya Zemlya

On August 6, 2021, the ship Sparta IV delivered another batch of cargo from port of Murmansk to Belushya Guba of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the interests of organizations of the Military Construction Complex of the Russian Defense Ministry engaged in the construction of social infrastructure facilities in the Arctic zone, Oboronlogistics says in its press release.



The bulk cargo with a total weight of about 2000 tons included modular blocks and building materials intended for the construction of a kindergarten. The building is designed for 360 seats and involves the arrangement of sports and assembly halls, a swimming pool and a winter greenhouse. The construction is carried out taking into account the climatic conditions of the Far North.



This is the second trip of the Sparta IV to Novaya Zemlya in 2021. During the first trip of the has already delivered about 4 thousand tons of cargo to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago.

All the work on the delivery of materials was carried out by the specialists of Oboronlogistics on time and with proper quality. Sparta IV is equipped with two cargo cranes with a lifting capacity of 55 tons each, which allows you to quickly carry out loading and unloading operations on your own.