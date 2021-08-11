2021 August 11 13:15

Cargo-passenger ferry Pavel Leonov of PV22 design leaves Shlisselburg for Korsakov

Image source: Nevsky Shipyard

Cargo-passenger vessel Pavel Leonov (Project PV22) built by Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard (Nevsky Shipyard, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has left Shlisselburg for Korsakov, the ship’s port of registration, the shipyard says in a press release.



According to the statement, unlike the lead ship of Project PV22, Admiral Nevelskoy, the Pavel Leonov ferry will sail to Sakhalin along the Northern Sea Route. The ship will cover more than 10,690 km for about 30 days.



The new ferry is to be put into operation this autumn on the Korsakov-Kurisk-Yuzhnokurisk-Malokuriskoye-Korsakov line for which he lead ship named Admiral Nevelskoy has alredy been deployed.



With the new ship, turnover of cargo and passengers on the Kuril line is expected to triple, says the statement.

Ships of PV22 design can operate round the year including harsh winter periods when ice floes are to be crossed on the route. The new ferries feature an enhanced ice class and an ability of a long autonomous operation. Each of them can carry up to 146 passengers, cargo and automobiles.



The vessels are built under the programme “Social and economic development of the Kuril islands in 2016-2025”.

Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.



