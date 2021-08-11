2021 August 11 14:02

Kalmar’s shuttle carriers chosen again for enhancing operations at TTI Algeciras in Spain

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with Total Terminal International Algeciras S.A. (TTI Algeciras) to deliver two Kalmar Shuttle Carriers. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q3 order intake, with delivery of machines expected to be completed during Q1 2022, according to the company's release.

TTI Algeciras, the first semi-automated terminal in Southern Europe, is one of the two container terminals operating in the Port of Algeciras Bay. Located in the South of Spain close to the Strait of Gibraltar, the terminal is capable of handling the latest and future generations of Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). The terminal already operates with 21 Kalmar Shuttle Carriers and the customer utilises Kalmar’s services for maintaining the fleet.

The Kalmar Shuttle Carriers to be delivered to TTI Algeciras will be powered by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and feature excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance. The spacious, ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface will help to improve productivity by ensuring that operators benefit from the best possible driving experience. The next-generation machines feature new robust mobile drives, a completely redesigned electrical system for the upper frame and spreader and a more spacious electric cabinet layout.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution.