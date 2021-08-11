2021 August 11 15:22

Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $273 mln U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and surface ship maintenance contract

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Technical Solutions division announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract with a total value of $273 million to support the U.S. Navy’s carrier engineering maintenance assist team, surface engineering maintenance assist team for west coast surface ships, and other maintenance and material readiness programs.



Work performed on the contract will support maintenance and planning for the overhaul and repair of equipment and systems including hull, mechanical and electrical; aviation equipment and systems; command, control, communications, computer and intelligence; and combat support systems. The programs follow a “find, fix and train” philosophy with assessments, maintenance, and training to enhance sailor self-sufficiency and maintenance capabilities while ensuring platforms remain mission capable. Work will be performed within the U.S. and internationally during operational deployments.

