2021 August 11 11:03

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announces $1 million funding to support local channel dredging

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority today announced $1 million in funding towards a near-term dredging solution to support key Delta channels within the Fraser River communities, focusing on Ladner Harbour and Gunderson Slough.

Dredging is the careful removal of sediment and debris from the bottom of a body of water, such as a river, lake, or harbour. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority dredges deep sea channels to support Canada’s trade. For 10 years and as a gesture of good will, the port authority committed to providing a $7 million interim dredging solution to support the Fraser River communities. As the funding for the program has now concluded, the port authority is working with government to identify other sources of funding that will provide a longer-term solution to support dredging in the local channels.

In order to protect fish stocks, dredging is not permitted from March through mid-July each year. More recently, due to concerns over at-risk white sturgeon, the dredging window for local channels has been restricted to between November and February each season. As such, the port authority will be issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to complete the dredging work.

About the Port of Vancouver

The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s largest port, and the third largest in North America by tonnes of cargo. Enabling the trade of approximately $240 billion in goods with more than 170 countries, port activities sustain 115,300 jobs, $7 billion in wages, and $11.9 billion in GDP across Canada.