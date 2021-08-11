-
CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe to Australia
CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge update:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From North Europe, including French ports of Le Havre and Fos (excluding other Med Ports)
Destination : To Australia
Cargo: Reefer
Amount: USD 750 per 20'RF | USD 1,500 per 40'RF & RH
Date of application: September 9th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
