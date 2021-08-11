  The version for the print
  2021 August 11 09:59

    CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe to Australia

    CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge update:
    This PSS will apply as follows:
     Origin : From North Europe, including French ports of Le Havre and Fos (excluding other Med Ports)
     Destination : To Australia
     Cargo: Reefer
     Amount: USD 750 per 20'RF | USD 1,500 per 40'RF & RH
     Date of application: September 9th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

2021 August 11

