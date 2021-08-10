  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 10 18:37

    Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivered the two bulk carriers for LEPTA SHIPPING at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering

    Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced that it delivered the two bulk carriers with a capacity of 61,000 DWT named BELTRADER and BELGUARDIAN for LEPTA SHIPPING CO., LTD. at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS), which is located in Dalian City, China and operated jointly with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping).

    Delivery August 5, 2021

    Principal Particulars

    Vessel Name BELTRADER BELGUARDIAN
    Length overall 199.90 m 199.90 m
    Molded breadth 32.24 m 32.24 m
    Molded depth 18.60 m 18.60 m
    Molded draft 13.00 m 13.00 m
    Gross tonnage 34,617 t 34,617 t
    Deadweight 61,043 t 61,070 t
    Hold capacity 77,539 m3 77,539 m3
    Main engine One set of MAN B&W 6S50ME-B9.3 diesel engine
    Speed Approx. 14.5 kn
    Complement 25 people
    Classification Lloyd’s Register of Shipping (LR)
    Country of registration Panama

    Features

    The vessels have a flush deck with a forecastle and five holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal, ores and steel products. Four 30-ton deck cranes are installed along the center in between the hatch covers to enable cargo loading and unloading in ports that lack cargo handling facilities.

    The vessels employ various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, a bow designed to reduce wave resistance, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F), which all contribute to the vessel’s enhanced propulsion performance.

Другие новости по темам: Kawasaki Heavy Industries, LEPTA SHIPPING, China COSCO Shipping, Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 10

18:47 Russian seaports cargo volumes in Jan-July rose 1.5%
18:37 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivered the two bulk carriers for LEPTA SHIPPING at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering
18:07 PSA and RHT to collaborate on ESG digital assets solutions for decarbonisation goals
17:21 USCG Cutter Alert completes successful fisheries patrol off WA, OR coasts
17:14 MPC Container Ships ASA completes acquisition of Songa Container AS
16:13 Port of Oakland A+ and A ratings affirmed by Fitch
16:03 CCCC to be awarded the contract for an LNG complex in Kamchatka
15:13 MOL announces delivery of wood chip carrier "VANGUARDIA"
15:04 LUKOIL reports preliminary operating data for Q2 and six months of 2021
14:57 RINA awarded a framework contract by EMSA to support initiatives to increase the availability of LNG in the medium term
14:12 Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results
13:12 Associated British Ports announces a new contract extension with Asset VRS
12:12 Wilhelmsen partners with Klüber Lubrication to exclusively sell and distribute maritime lubricant range
11:11 State Administration for Market Regulation has approved the merger between Konecranes and Cargotec in China
10:35 Ruscon organizes the first, complete steel shipment with durable parts as separation divider
09:29 Port of Liepaja seven-month volumes rose 6.8%
09:11 Crude oil prices edge up
08:58 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 10
08:45 MABUX: Firm downward trend on global bunker market continues Aug 10

2021 August 9

18:27 Vard has signed the contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
17:53 Shell becomes a strategic partner in the Signal Maritime MR pool
17:36 Valenciaport calls for tenders for the 2030 Strategic Plan
17:00 APM Terminals launches Electronic Pass Approval at St. Petersburg Terminals
16:32 Stena Line’s new ferry Stena Scandica сompletes its maiden voyage
16:18 Belarus considers transshipment of potash fertilizers exported to China and India via Russian ports
16:15 Australian company Transhipment Services Australia orders Damen Transshipment Crane Barge for handling Capesize vessels
15:09 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 24,600 pmt as of Aug 6
14:58 Russian Gov’t approved the Concept for the Development of Hydrogen Energy
14:04 The DP World TIS Pivdennyi container terminal in Ukraine shows good results in first 12 months under the ownership of DP World
13:37 Port Vysotsky seven-month coal volume dropped by 28.5%
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk acquires Visible SCM, an E-commerce Fulfillment and parcel delivery company
12:49 Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volumes edge down 0.5%
12:02 PD Ports invests £0.9 million in Liebherr crane to boost productivity and support strategic growth at Groveport
11:20 Kuzey Star Shipyard contracted to execute building of Rosmorport’s LNG-powered icebreaker duo
11:01 ICTSI Iraq hits 3 million TEU milestone
10:15 AGL and Wärtsilä advance frame agreement with first energy storage project on path to grid decarbonisation
09:44 Port of Oakland gets second first-call service in two weeks
09:39 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
09:27 Crude oil prices decline amid COVID-19 fears
08:38 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 6
08:30 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward trend on Aug 09

2021 August 8

14:32 Mardi Gras makes first-ever call at Nassau, the Bahamas, during maiden voyage
13:19 USCG rescues woman after an accident near Fleming Key
12:41 Halter Marine awarded fifth U.S. Navy berthing barge
11:37 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
10:54 Seajacks shareholders conclude share exchange deal with Eneti Inc.

2021 August 7

15:03 Scorpio Tankers announces financial results for Q2 2021
13:44 DNV and Nakilat JDP works to improve vessel software reliability and quality
12:31 Solstad announces contract extension for CSV Normand Pacific
11:04 Equinor: Vigdis subsea field gets a boost to increase production by some 16 million barrels

2021 August 6

18:36 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index for July has once again grown at a rate of 9.19%
18:16 ICTSI 1H2021 net income up 73% to US$196.7mln
17:56 Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
17:36 Hydrogen revolution powers its way to Iceland
17:15 SEA-LNG Member Stabilis Solutions partners with the Galveston Wharves to offer LNG fueling services for marine vessels
16:47 Navy accepts delivery of LSV Vsevolod Bobrov from Severnaya Verf Shipyard
16:45 Vard signs contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
16:25 Horisont Energi and Port of Rotterdam sign memorandum of understanding regarding blue ammonia
16:18 DelMar Logistics arranges transport of 5,500 tonnes of copper concentrate
16:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, “K” Line, ClassNK to develop the world's first CO2 capture plant onboard coal carrier “CORONA UTILITY”