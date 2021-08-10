2021 August 10 18:37

Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivered the two bulk carriers for LEPTA SHIPPING at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced that it delivered the two bulk carriers with a capacity of 61,000 DWT named BELTRADER and BELGUARDIAN for LEPTA SHIPPING CO., LTD. at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS), which is located in Dalian City, China and operated jointly with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping).



Delivery August 5, 2021

Principal Particulars

Vessel Name BELTRADER BELGUARDIAN

Length overall 199.90 m 199.90 m

Molded breadth 32.24 m 32.24 m

Molded depth 18.60 m 18.60 m

Molded draft 13.00 m 13.00 m

Gross tonnage 34,617 t 34,617 t

Deadweight 61,043 t 61,070 t

Hold capacity 77,539 m3 77,539 m3

Main engine One set of MAN B&W 6S50ME-B9.3 diesel engine

Speed Approx. 14.5 kn

Complement 25 people

Classification Lloyd’s Register of Shipping (LR)

Country of registration Panama

Features

The vessels have a flush deck with a forecastle and five holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal, ores and steel products. Four 30-ton deck cranes are installed along the center in between the hatch covers to enable cargo loading and unloading in ports that lack cargo handling facilities.

The vessels employ various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, a bow designed to reduce wave resistance, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F), which all contribute to the vessel’s enhanced propulsion performance.