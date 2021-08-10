  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 10 18:07

    PSA and RHT to collaborate on ESG digital assets solutions for decarbonisation goals

    PSA International Pte Ltd has entered into a  Memorandum of Understanding with the RHT Group of Companies to explore  co-creation and investment in Environmental, Social, and Governance digital assets solutions to further advance the goals of decarbonisation in ports and supply chains, according to the company's release.

    The MoU underscores PSA’s interest to partner industry and technology players that can drive  progress across the ESG factors facing its business, and is aligned with the PSA Group’s  strategic priority to transform supply chains while driving sustainable value creation.

    RHT will advise PSA on the workings, considerations and opportunities of digital asset  structuring, distribution, tokenisation, trading, investor relations, public relations, intellectual  property protection and commercialisation for ESG solutions. In addition, RHT’s team of  sustainability consultants will also advise on value creation strategies while digital asset  exchange SDAX will advise on the listing of digital assets on its platform.

    The collaboration will be augmented by PSA’s corporate venture capital arm, PSA unboXed, which would add capability to initiatives and projects engaging startups. The MoU partners will jointly ideate and explore collaboration on potential ESG products and  solutions that serve PSA’s identified priorities and have a positive impact on global decarbonisation efforts. 

    About PSA International 

    PSA International (PSA) is a leading port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses over  50 locations in 26 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises more than 60  deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in distriparks, warehouses  and marine services. Drawing on the deep expertise and experience from a diverse global  team, PSA actively collaborates with its customers and partners to deliver world-class port  services alongside, develop innovative cargo solutions and co-create an Internet of Logistics. 

    About ONE RHT  

    ONE RHT is an ecosystem of legal and professional services, respectively provided by  RHTLaw Asia LLP and RHT Group of Companies. ONE RHT seeks to be a beacon of growth  for its clients, stakeholders and communities, empowering them to achieve purposeful growth  in Asia. RHT Group of Companies offers multidisciplinary professional services with teams across  digital financial services, corporate finance and sponsorship, governance risk and compliance, consulting and advisory, sustainability, wealth and asset management, real estate advisory,  as well as events, training and development. RHT Group of Companies is not an affiliate, branch or subsidiary of RHTLaw Asia LLP nor a  Singapore law practice, and is not authorised to provide legal advice. RHTLaw Asia LLP is a  Singapore law practice separately registered as a limited liability law partnership in Singapore.

Другие новости по темам: RHT, PSA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 10

18:47 Russian seaports cargo volumes in Jan-July rose 1.5%
18:37 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivered the two bulk carriers for LEPTA SHIPPING at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering
18:07 PSA and RHT to collaborate on ESG digital assets solutions for decarbonisation goals
17:21 USCG Cutter Alert completes successful fisheries patrol off WA, OR coasts
17:14 MPC Container Ships ASA completes acquisition of Songa Container AS
16:13 Port of Oakland A+ and A ratings affirmed by Fitch
16:03 CCCC to be awarded the contract for an LNG complex in Kamchatka
15:13 MOL announces delivery of wood chip carrier "VANGUARDIA"
15:04 LUKOIL reports preliminary operating data for Q2 and six months of 2021
14:57 RINA awarded a framework contract by EMSA to support initiatives to increase the availability of LNG in the medium term
14:12 Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results
13:12 Associated British Ports announces a new contract extension with Asset VRS
12:12 Wilhelmsen partners with Klüber Lubrication to exclusively sell and distribute maritime lubricant range
11:11 State Administration for Market Regulation has approved the merger between Konecranes and Cargotec in China
10:35 Ruscon organizes the first, complete steel shipment with durable parts as separation divider
09:29 Port of Liepaja seven-month volumes rose 6.8%
09:11 Crude oil prices edge up
08:58 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 10
08:45 MABUX: Firm downward trend on global bunker market continues Aug 10

2021 August 9

18:27 Vard has signed the contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
17:53 Shell becomes a strategic partner in the Signal Maritime MR pool
17:36 Valenciaport calls for tenders for the 2030 Strategic Plan
17:00 APM Terminals launches Electronic Pass Approval at St. Petersburg Terminals
16:32 Stena Line’s new ferry Stena Scandica сompletes its maiden voyage
16:18 Belarus considers transshipment of potash fertilizers exported to China and India via Russian ports
16:15 Australian company Transhipment Services Australia orders Damen Transshipment Crane Barge for handling Capesize vessels
15:09 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 24,600 pmt as of Aug 6
14:58 Russian Gov’t approved the Concept for the Development of Hydrogen Energy
14:04 The DP World TIS Pivdennyi container terminal in Ukraine shows good results in first 12 months under the ownership of DP World
13:37 Port Vysotsky seven-month coal volume dropped by 28.5%
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk acquires Visible SCM, an E-commerce Fulfillment and parcel delivery company
12:49 Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volumes edge down 0.5%
12:02 PD Ports invests £0.9 million in Liebherr crane to boost productivity and support strategic growth at Groveport
11:20 Kuzey Star Shipyard contracted to execute building of Rosmorport’s LNG-powered icebreaker duo
11:01 ICTSI Iraq hits 3 million TEU milestone
10:15 AGL and Wärtsilä advance frame agreement with first energy storage project on path to grid decarbonisation
09:44 Port of Oakland gets second first-call service in two weeks
09:39 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
09:27 Crude oil prices decline amid COVID-19 fears
08:38 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 6
08:30 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward trend on Aug 09

2021 August 8

14:32 Mardi Gras makes first-ever call at Nassau, the Bahamas, during maiden voyage
13:19 USCG rescues woman after an accident near Fleming Key
12:41 Halter Marine awarded fifth U.S. Navy berthing barge
11:37 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
10:54 Seajacks shareholders conclude share exchange deal with Eneti Inc.

2021 August 7

15:03 Scorpio Tankers announces financial results for Q2 2021
13:44 DNV and Nakilat JDP works to improve vessel software reliability and quality
12:31 Solstad announces contract extension for CSV Normand Pacific
11:04 Equinor: Vigdis subsea field gets a boost to increase production by some 16 million barrels

2021 August 6

18:36 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index for July has once again grown at a rate of 9.19%
18:16 ICTSI 1H2021 net income up 73% to US$196.7mln
17:56 Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
17:36 Hydrogen revolution powers its way to Iceland
17:15 SEA-LNG Member Stabilis Solutions partners with the Galveston Wharves to offer LNG fueling services for marine vessels
16:47 Navy accepts delivery of LSV Vsevolod Bobrov from Severnaya Verf Shipyard
16:45 Vard signs contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
16:25 Horisont Energi and Port of Rotterdam sign memorandum of understanding regarding blue ammonia
16:18 DelMar Logistics arranges transport of 5,500 tonnes of copper concentrate
16:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, “K” Line, ClassNK to develop the world's first CO2 capture plant onboard coal carrier “CORONA UTILITY”