2021 August 10 16:03

CCCC to be awarded the contract for an LNG complex in Kamchatka

Photo: IAA PortNews



The cost of the contract is 19.8 billion rubles

According to the tendering authorities, the contract for the construction in Kamchatka of a complex for liquefied natural gas (LNG) transshipment will be signed with the Moscow branch of China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC). The contract is valued at more than RUB 19 588 350.



The project for the construction of an LNG transshipment complex in Kamchatka is included in the 2024 Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure.



The main participants in the investment project to create the marine LNG transshipment complex in the Kamchatka Territory are Novatek-Kamchatka and Rosmorport (related to federal property facilities).



More than RUB 21 billion will reportedly be invested in the creation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and offloading complex in the Bechevinskaya Bay. The resolution was approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



The complex in the Bechevinskaya Bay is intended for transfer of LNG from ice-class LNG carriers sailing from the Gulf of Ob region to LNG carriers without ice reinforcement. The latter, in turn, will deliver gas to consumers in the Asia-Pacific region (APR). Part of the gas will go to meet the communal needs of the Kamchatka Territory.



The marine LNG complex provides for the construction of two FLNGs, an approach channel in the Bechevinsky Bay, a port fleet berth, and the creation of systems to ensure the safe vessel traffic.



The new terminal is expected to handle around 21.7 million tonnes of LNG annually.