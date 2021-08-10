2021 August 10 15:13

MOL announces delivery of wood chip carrier "VANGUARDIA"

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that on August 10, the wood chip carrier VANGUARDIA with a cargo capacity of 4.3 million-cubic feet, was delivered at Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.. MOL will operate the vessel, which transport wood chips for Daio Paper Corporation, according to the company's release.

The vessel is equipped with a SOx scrubber and Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) and in pre-compliance with the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) phase 3 to be in conformity with stricter environmental regulations. It also has environmentally friendly specifications in line with "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1" such as Seaworthy Bow (a bow shape that reduces the decline in vessel speed during adverse weather) and Advanced Flipper Fins (energy-saving equipment to improve propulsion efficiency)which are Oshima Shipbuilding's technologies, Advanced Control for Ecology (ACE), a cutting-edge hull shape with an improved stern shape, and Propeller Boss Cap Fins (PBCF) in addition to adopting an electronically controlled engine and low-friction ship bottom paint.



