2021 August 10 13:12

Associated British Ports announces a new contract extension with Asset VRS

Associated British Ports (ABP) has announced a new contract extension with Asset VRS, which is a division of Hill & Smith Ltd. Asset VRS manufactures and hires temporary road barriers throughout the UK and has been a customer at the Port of Newport for 12 years, according to ABP's release.

Asset VRS has operated from South Wales for over 20 years and will now export product to Australia and New Zealand from its storage depot on Tom Lewis Way at the port.

Backed by substantial ABP investment into its facilities at the Port of Newport, Asset VRS has increased its yard capacity from 6.52 acres to 13.41 acres, with the development of a new workshop and offices. The lease extension the parties have just signed will secure the business on the port for the next 15 years.



The project will be delivered by ABP and forms part of a strategy of developing its industrial land bank, to provide a high-quality property offer to the regional and national market, helping support customer growth.