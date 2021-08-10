2021 August 10 12:12

Wilhelmsen partners with Klüber Lubrication to exclusively sell and distribute maritime lubricant range

As from August 1st, 2021, Wilhelmsen will begin to take over sales, logistics and consulting for Klüber Lubrication’s maritime portfolio for its sea-going vessels. Initially within European countries and Southeast Asia, followed by the rest of the world from October onwards, according to the company's release.



Complementing Wilhelmsen’s existing marine products portfolio, Klüber Lubrication’s premium specialty lubricants, including environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs) match performance with longevity and are designed for a variety of vessel and port applications. Providing proven protection against wear, Klüber Lubrication’s premium products allow longer intervals between maintenance and help increase the lifespan of ship components.

Along with the clear financial and environmental incentives for choosing Klüber Lubrication, customers old and new will now benefit from Wilhelmsen’s in-depth maritime expertise, established global distribution network and dedicated account manager set-up. In addition, access to the wider Wilhelmsen marine products portfolio, offers obvious added value for forward-thinking owners, operators and managers looking to optimize their vessel operations. In parallel to the Wilhelmsen partnership, Klüber Lubrication will also continue to drive innovation working directly with original equipment manufacturers.



Dedicated to delivering unparalleled customer service, to provide the specialist support often required for this product type, Wilhelmsen’s Marine Products team have undergone in-depth training on Klüber Lubrication’s products and their applications.