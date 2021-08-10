  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 10 10:35

    Ruscon organizes the first, complete steel shipment with durable parts as separation divider

    Ruscon, the parent company of the Dutch SmartContainer, introduces an innovative support-material for transporting steel plates, according to the company's release.

    The polymer composite materials are now used on ships from St. Petersburg to the harbour of Ghent (BE). These reusable separating parts on the cargo from steel plates will be collected at the harbour to be transported back to sender. There is a deposit on the parts, a stick behind the door to make sure they are recycled.

    For this a new transport scheme is being established by Ruscon, to allow the use of these reusable separation agents. Also Ruscon takes care of the full customs clearance for the loading and unloading ports and exports the re-import for the seperators to Russia. In this way, the customer receives a complete use cycle of this innovative product, There the parts are light and easy to handle, the ease of use means also, improvement to the speed of handling when loading and unloading the steel plates. Since the spring of this year, a test period has started on the St. Petersburg - Ghent (Belgium) - St. Petersburg route. During this period, both traditional materials and the polymeric separators were used for cargo securing.

    A total of five test shipments were carried out and finally, on June 18, a ship was on its way from St. Petersburg with a cargo completely separated by the polymer components. A number of large steel producers have shown interest in using the new separating materials. Therefore, in addition to the port of St. Petersburg, a shipment will soon be prepared using these innovative separation technologies from Novorossiysk. Finally for the figures, approximately 20 m3 of wood is normally used when loading a batch of 5,000 tons of metal. For this load of 5 thousand tons of metal plates, about 50 thousand plastic bottles are needed for the production of the composite components. The separation parts can be reused several times and are themselves recyclable. And the most important added value is that this polymer composite material saves 13 thousand cubic meters of timber and have a much longer life than that of wood. 

    About Ruscon:

    Ruscon is the parent company of the Dutch Smartcontainer bv and part of the Delo Group, the largest transport and logistics holding company in Russia. The Delo Group operates sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Far East, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and assembly platforms. The Dutch Smartcontainer represents Ruscon on the European market.

Другие новости по темам: Dutch SmartContainer, Ruscon  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 10

12:12 Wilhelmsen partners with Klüber Lubrication to exclusively sell and distribute maritime lubricant range
11:11 State Administration for Market Regulation has approved the merger between Konecranes and Cargotec in China
10:35 Ruscon organizes the first, complete steel shipment with durable parts as separation divider
09:29 Port of Liepaja seven-month volumes rose 6.8%
09:11 Crude oil prices edge up
08:58 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 10
08:45 MABUX: Firm downward trend on global bunker market continues Aug 10

2021 August 9

18:27 Vard has signed the contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
17:53 Shell becomes a strategic partner in the Signal Maritime MR pool
17:36 Valenciaport calls for tenders for the 2030 Strategic Plan
17:00 APM Terminals launches Electronic Pass Approval at St. Petersburg Terminals
16:32 Stena Line’s new ferry Stena Scandica сompletes its maiden voyage
16:18 Belarus considers transshipment of potash fertilizers exported to China and India via Russian ports
16:15 Australian company Transhipment Services Australia orders Damen Transshipment Crane Barge for handling Capesize vessels
15:09 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 24,600 pmt as of Aug 6
14:58 Russian Gov’t approved the Concept for the Development of Hydrogen Energy
14:04 The DP World TIS Pivdennyi container terminal in Ukraine shows good results in first 12 months under the ownership of DP World
13:37 Port Vysotsky seven-month coal volume dropped by 28.5%
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk acquires Visible SCM, an E-commerce Fulfillment and parcel delivery company
12:49 Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volumes edge down 0.5%
12:02 PD Ports invests £0.9 million in Liebherr crane to boost productivity and support strategic growth at Groveport
11:20 Kuzey Star Shipyard contracted to execute building of Rosmorport’s LNG-powered icebreaker duo
11:01 ICTSI Iraq hits 3 million TEU milestone
10:15 AGL and Wärtsilä advance frame agreement with first energy storage project on path to grid decarbonisation
09:44 Port of Oakland gets second first-call service in two weeks
09:39 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
09:27 Crude oil prices decline amid COVID-19 fears
08:38 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 6
08:30 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward trend on Aug 09

2021 August 8

14:32 Mardi Gras makes first-ever call at Nassau, the Bahamas, during maiden voyage
13:19 USCG rescues woman after an accident near Fleming Key
12:41 Halter Marine awarded fifth U.S. Navy berthing barge
11:37 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
10:54 Seajacks shareholders conclude share exchange deal with Eneti Inc.

2021 August 7

15:03 Scorpio Tankers announces financial results for Q2 2021
13:44 DNV and Nakilat JDP works to improve vessel software reliability and quality
12:31 Solstad announces contract extension for CSV Normand Pacific
11:04 Equinor: Vigdis subsea field gets a boost to increase production by some 16 million barrels

2021 August 6

18:36 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index for July has once again grown at a rate of 9.19%
18:16 ICTSI 1H2021 net income up 73% to US$196.7mln
17:56 Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
17:36 Hydrogen revolution powers its way to Iceland
17:15 SEA-LNG Member Stabilis Solutions partners with the Galveston Wharves to offer LNG fueling services for marine vessels
16:47 Navy accepts delivery of LSV Vsevolod Bobrov from Severnaya Verf Shipyard
16:45 Vard signs contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
16:25 Horisont Energi and Port of Rotterdam sign memorandum of understanding regarding blue ammonia
16:18 DelMar Logistics arranges transport of 5,500 tonnes of copper concentrate
16:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, “K” Line, ClassNK to develop the world's first CO2 capture plant onboard coal carrier “CORONA UTILITY”
15:45 Keppel O&M leads development of Singapore’s first comprehensive electric vessel supply chain by 2025
15:34 Inland waterways traffic in the Volga basin rose in Jan-Jul
15:14 New map shows the scale of ports and harbour coverage across the UK
14:02 Rem Offshore and VARD sign contracts for the design and construction of 2+2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
13:21 MASHPROMLEASING to sponsor the "Financing and Implementation of Shipbuilding Projects" cession at the Conference in the run-up to NEVA2021 Expo
13:20 The US Federal Maritime Commission questions shipping lines about surcharges
12:52 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners’ AGM kicks off in Togliatti
12:51 RINA awards a framework contract by EMSA to support initiatives to increase the availability of LNG in the medium term
12:00 ESVAGT lands large contract with TotalEnergies in Denmark
11:19 Seven-month RZD container traffic rose 14.6%
10:46 Domestic shipbuilders secured 55 fishing vessels, 41 crab catchers orders under the “quotas for investments” programme
10:12 Eneti to acquire Seajacks to become the world’s leading owner and operator of wind turbine installation vessels