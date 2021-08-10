  The version for the print
  2021 August 10 09:29

    Port of Liepaja seven-month volumes rose 6.8%

    Cargo traffic at Latvia based Port of Liepaja in January-July 2021 increased by 6.8% compared to the corresponding period a year before and totaled 3.79 million tonnes, the Liepaja Port Authority statistics showed.

    Seven-month volume of grain fell 0.8% to 1.34 million tonnes, anthracite volume plummeted by 86.6% to 28 800 tonnes, handling of building materials declined 0.6% to 416 100 tonnes of oil products — by 6% to 230,100 tonnes.

    Container throughput at the port in January-July surged by threefold to 6 819 TEUs, Ro-Ro cargo handling increased by 63% to 34 798 units. Passenger traffic rose 29% to 21 976 people.

    The number of calls was down 2% to 935 vessels.

    Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2018, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.54 million tonnes.

2021 August 10

2021 August 9

2021 August 8

2021 August 7

2021 August 6

