2021 August 9 17:59

PortNew media group to provide information services package and support at NEVA2021 Expo

The leading maritime media group IAA PortNews, the General Information Partner of the NEVA-2021 Exhibition, offers an optimal solution to promoting your company both at preparation stage and during work of the exhibition.

We have developed an interesting business program to be carried out in the run-up to NEVA2021, September 20. PortNews journalists will be working at the exhibition site in Expoforum and at our stand all days from September 21 to 24.



Participation in maritime industry exhibitions entails huge costs to cover exhibition space, constructing, setting-up, multimedia, souvenirs, etc. However, there is no guarantee that your potential clients will stop at your booth or keep your brochure.



How to distinguish your company among 650 exhibitors of the NEVA-2021 Exhibition? How to attract visitors to your stand? What can be done two months before the main industry event of this year? And how not to spend all of your money?

Just submit your participation in the exhibition at the maritime industry platform - www.portnews.ru. The audience of the exhibition is 25,000 visitors, the audience of the portal pages is 40,000 visitors a week.



Based on your individual requirements, we are ready to take on the work of providing information support for your participation in the NEVA2021. Our journalists and PR specialists will develop an individual promotion plan for your company.

We have been providing information support to industry companies and government agencies for over 17 years. We will be glad to share with you our successful experience in promoting companies to the target audience!