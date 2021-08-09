  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 9 17:36

    Valenciaport calls for tenders for the 2030 Strategic Plan

    The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has put out to tender the technical assistance for the preparation of the Valenciaport 2030 Strategic Plan which will have five axes: new business opportunities and technological development; energy transition, decarbonisation and the fight against climate change; digital transformation; innovation; and the Port-City relationship. This is a key document for defining and setting Valenciaport’s objectives for the coming years to strengthen its position as a leading port hub in the Mediterranean.

    The Valenciaport Strategic Plan, with a 2030 horizon, will be completed with a longer-term vision up to 2050 and will foresee a possible mid-term review in 2025. Furthermore, it must include a joint strategic proposal for Valenciaport and for each of the ports dependent on the PAV, i.e. the Port of Valencia, the Port of Sagunto and the Port of Gandia, taking into account the singularities and roles of each of them as commercial port, logistic and industrial port and city port. This Plan will be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and the Green Pact of the European Union and with the framework of the port system being designed by Puertos del Estado and in which Valenciaport is actively participating.

    In recent years, important technological, economic and social changes have taken place which are influencing maritime-port activity. Geopolitical changes and changes in world trade patterns, the climate crisis that is leading us to a change of energy model, technological advances arising from digitisation and Industry 4.0, shipping company alliance policies and their vertical integration, greater public demands for participation in the public decisions that affect them, are some examples of changes in the scenarios in which we find ourselves and to which we must respond in the coming years.

    In this context, a new strategic reflection is needed to redefine the mission and vision of the PAV as a whole and of each of its ports in particular, with a horizon up to 2030, in order to face these challenges and have a renewed roadmap to ensure the competitiveness of its facilities and services and their contribution to prosperity and social welfare.

    This Plan, which was already put out to tender but was not awarded because no proposal passed the technical level, will include a new point to be assessed on traffic forecasts, including the evolution of containers, for the three ports managed by the PAV. The base budget for the tender is 713,565 euros including VAT and the deadline for submitting tenders will end in October.

Другие новости по темам: Valenciaport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 9

18:27 Vard has signed the contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
17:59 PortNew media group to provide information services package and support at NEVA2021 Expo
17:53 Shell becomes a strategic partner in the Signal Maritime MR pool
17:36 Valenciaport calls for tenders for the 2030 Strategic Plan
17:00 APM Terminals launches Electronic Pass Approval at St. Petersburg Terminals
16:32 Stena Line’s new ferry Stena Scandica сompletes its maiden voyage
16:18 Belarus considers transshipment of potash fertilizers exported to China and India via Russian ports
16:15 Australian company Transhipment Services Australia orders Damen Transshipment Crane Barge for handling Capesize vessels
15:09 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 24,600 pmt as of Aug 6
14:04 The DP World TIS Pivdennyi container terminal in Ukraine shows good results in first 12 months under the ownership of DP World
13:37 Port Vysotsky seven-month coal volume dropped by 28.5%
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk acquires Visible SCM, an E-commerce Fulfillment and parcel delivery company
12:49 Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volumes edge down 0.5%
12:02 PD Ports invests £0.9 million in Liebherr crane to boost productivity and support strategic growth at Groveport
11:20 Kuzey Star Shipyard contracted to execute building of Rosmorport’s LNG-powered icebreaker duo
11:01 ICTSI Iraq hits 3 million TEU milestone
10:15 AGL and Wärtsilä advance frame agreement with first energy storage project on path to grid decarbonisation
09:44 Port of Oakland gets second first-call service in two weeks
09:39 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
09:27 Crude oil prices decline amid COVID-19 fears
08:38 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 6
08:30 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward trend on Aug 09

2021 August 8

14:32 Mardi Gras makes first-ever call at Nassau, the Bahamas, during maiden voyage
13:19 USCG rescues woman after an accident near Fleming Key
12:41 Halter Marine awarded fifth U.S. Navy berthing barge
11:37 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
10:54 Seajacks shareholders conclude share exchange deal with Eneti Inc.

2021 August 7

15:03 Scorpio Tankers announces financial results for Q2 2021
13:44 DNV and Nakilat JDP works to improve vessel software reliability and quality
12:31 Solstad announces contract extension for CSV Normand Pacific
11:04 Equinor: Vigdis subsea field gets a boost to increase production by some 16 million barrels

2021 August 6

18:36 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index for July has once again grown at a rate of 9.19%
18:16 ICTSI 1H2021 net income up 73% to US$196.7mln
17:56 Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
17:36 Hydrogen revolution powers its way to Iceland
17:15 SEA-LNG Member Stabilis Solutions partners with the Galveston Wharves to offer LNG fueling services for marine vessels
16:47 Navy accepts delivery of LSV Vsevolod Bobrov from Severnaya Verf Shipyard
16:45 Vard signs contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
16:25 Horisont Energi and Port of Rotterdam sign memorandum of understanding regarding blue ammonia
16:18 DelMar Logistics arranges transport of 5,500 tonnes of copper concentrate
16:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, “K” Line, ClassNK to develop the world's first CO2 capture plant onboard coal carrier “CORONA UTILITY”
15:45 Keppel O&M leads development of Singapore’s first comprehensive electric vessel supply chain by 2025
15:34 Inland waterways traffic in the Volga basin rose in Jan-Jul
15:14 New map shows the scale of ports and harbour coverage across the UK
14:02 Rem Offshore and VARD sign contracts for the design and construction of 2+2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
13:21 MASHPROMLEASING to sponsor the "Financing and Implementation of Shipbuilding Projects" cession at the Conference in the run-up to NEVA2021 Expo
13:20 The US Federal Maritime Commission questions shipping lines about surcharges
12:52 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners’ AGM kicks off in Togliatti
12:51 RINA awards a framework contract by EMSA to support initiatives to increase the availability of LNG in the medium term
12:00 ESVAGT lands large contract with TotalEnergies in Denmark
11:19 Seven-month RZD container traffic rose 14.6%
10:46 Domestic shipbuilders secured 55 fishing vessels, 41 crab catchers orders under the “quotas for investments” programme
10:12 Eneti to acquire Seajacks to become the world’s leading owner and operator of wind turbine installation vessels
09:12 Port of Long Beachmoves 784,845 TEUs in July 2021
08:13 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into upward correction on Aug 06

2021 August 5

18:34 ABP King’s Lynn handling its first shipment of granite
17:36 NRP steps into newbuilding order of container vessel
17:13 BC Ferries’ fifth Island Class vessel begins transatlantic voyage bound for Victoria
16:43 The new electrical substation of the Port of València closer to completion
16:13 Repsol, Petronor and Bosch set to explore developing the Spanish hydrogen value chain