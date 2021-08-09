2021 August 9 17:00

APM Terminals launches Electronic Pass Approval at St. Petersburg Terminals

Digital approval of pass requests has been launched at Global Ports’ terminals in St. Petersburg - First Container Terminal (FCT) and Petrolesport (PLP), according to APM Terminals's release. Global Ports is a joint venture that combines the global expertise of APM Terminals (30.75%) with the local knowledge of Delo (30.75%). The acceptance of paper requests will no longer be carried out from July 22, 2021.

The newly activated automated system for exchanging legally significant documents to enable the remote issuance of passes was developed and implemented by ROLIS, an IT-solutions developer within the Global Ports Group. FCT and PLP clients are now able to submit applications signed with digital signatures for government agencies’ review directly by using their account on the Global Ports portal. Review is carried out remotely and clients receive the approval via their account on the portal. A paper application is no longer required to process the pass.

Alexey Ermolin, Chief Information Officer of Global Ports, said:“The launch of the electronic pass approval is the next step to enhance the quality of service for Global Ports customers. The system will reduce time costs and minimise paperwork for all participants of the process. After receiving remote approval, clients will only need to come to the terminal to pick up their pass”.

ROLIS specialises in the development of software and digital systems for the management of enterprises in the transport and logistics industry. It provides information services at the largest container terminals in Russia. ROLIS is one of the pioneers in the Russian market in the implementation of electronic document management systems between clients, terminals, and government agencies.



About Global Ports

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput (based on 2020 throughput and the information published by the Association of Sea Commercial Ports (“ASOP”).



Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.



Global Ports’ revenue for 2020 was USD 384.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA was USD 209.7 million. Consolidated Marine Container Throughput was 1,533 thousand TEU in 2020.



Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holding companies in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals, and inland services. APM Terminals operates a global network of 75 terminals. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.