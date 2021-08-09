  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 9 14:04

    The DP World TIS Pivdennyi container terminal in Ukraine shows good results in first 12 months under the ownership of DP World

    The DP World TIS Pivdennyi container terminal in Ukraine has enjoyed a remarkably successful first 12 months whilst under the ownership of DP World, according to the company's release.
     
    DP World, a global leader in end-to-end smart logistics, completed the 51% acquisition of the terminal in June 2020 and manages the operation with its local partner, terminal operator, TransInvestServices (TIS).
     
    The acquisition and handover of the port took place at one of the most challenging times in the history of global trade, however the port has defied all the odds to deliver a strong performance along with several milestone achievements.
     
    Last month, as DP World celebrated 12 months in charge, it announced that the world’s largest shipping container line, Maersk, had transferred its entire Ukrainian business from Port of Chronomorsk, to DP World TIS Pivdennyi.
     
    Maersk currently handles approximately one out of every three containers that enter Ukraine – which will translate to the volumes handled by DP World TIS Pivdennyi once the shipping line’s consolidation of its business is complete in August.
     
    DP World Europe & Russia CEO Rashid Abdulla said: “DP World has been working in the Ukraine with TIS and P&O Maritime Ukraine for many years, therefore we have been well aware of the potential in this market for a long time, which is why we were so delighted to complete the acquisition last year.
     
    “Our first 12 months working alongside TIS have soared past expectations, which is remarkable given the circumstances, and that demonstrates the strength of the market as well as the level of talent and commitment we have in the team in Pivdennyi.
     
    “This has been most obviously demonstrated by Maersk’s decision to move the rest of their Ukraine business to our terminal and we are looking forward to that relationship developing even further in future.”
     
    Recent rail development at the port has boosted its onward links to other destinations, making the terminal even more important to Ukraine’s trading networks and helping to reduce carbon emissions with the new infrastructure capable of taking the equivalent of more than 10 000 lorries off the roads per year.
     
    For Pivdennyi, this means not only a more efficient cargo transportation option – moving 90 containers per single train departure – but it is also more reliable, less weather-dependent and has lower impact on traffic and wear and tear on Ukrainian roads.
     
    Rashid continued: “The rail connection embodies DP World’s philosophy of port-centric logistics, which means bringing together multi-modal transport options into one port. The result is that cargo is moved more efficiently, more cost-effectively and with less environmental impact than through more geographically dispersed connections.
     
    “Multi-modal transport and digitalization of operations are our two main focus areas for investment across our locations in Europe.”
     
    The port of Pivdennyi plays a key role in the development of the country and its economy. The top five products most frequently shipped through the terminal in over the last year were FMCG goods, rolled steel, bananas, cars, grains and over consumer goods, which are vital to manufacturers and consumers in the country.
     
    Rashid added: “The Ukrainian government has encouraged inward investment to allow their economy to continue to grow and the signs in our industry point towards a very strong future for it and therefore the country.
     
    “Over the past decade we have grown our European network to link between key strategic ports to allow us to offer our customers end-to-end services with our partners across the continent and into Asia, which the Ukraine can offer due to its strategically important location.
     
    “The Ukrainian market is absolutely key to our European and global strategies, therefore this is just the beginning of the story for DP World TIS Pivdennyi, with more investment and development planned in the near future. The truly exciting part is what comes next and what that means for the sector in Ukraine, the people it serves and the countries it trades with.”
     
    About DP World

    DP World is the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. DP World delivers its services through an interconnected global network of 128 business units in 60 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets.
     
    About TIS

    TIS is the largest private marine transport hub in Ukraine. The most advanced seaport in the country with its own railway infrastructure. Five specialized terminals connect Ukrainian business with more than 1,500 ports around the world: in Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.
     
    Cargo turnover in 2020 exceeded 36.67 million tons, becoming a record for Ukrainian ports throughout the years of Ukraine's independence.
     
    TIS is the largest national investor in the port industry in Ukraine. During its work, TIS has invested more than $ 770 million in its own development and in the development of the industry. One of the largest taxpayers in the region and in the Ukrainian port sector. In 2020, the TIS marine transport hub paid more than UAH 1.89 billion in taxes and fees to the budgets of different levels.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Chronomorsk, TIS, TransInvestServices, DP World, Maersk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 9

18:27 Vard has signed the contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
17:59 PortNew media group to provide information services package and support at NEVA2021 Expo
17:53 Shell becomes a strategic partner in the Signal Maritime MR pool
17:36 Valenciaport calls for tenders for the 2030 Strategic Plan
17:00 APM Terminals launches Electronic Pass Approval at St. Petersburg Terminals
16:32 Stena Line’s new ferry Stena Scandica сompletes its maiden voyage
16:18 Belarus considers transshipment of potash fertilizers exported to China and India via Russian ports
16:15 Australian company Transhipment Services Australia orders Damen Transshipment Crane Barge for handling Capesize vessels
15:09 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 24,600 pmt as of Aug 6
14:04 The DP World TIS Pivdennyi container terminal in Ukraine shows good results in first 12 months under the ownership of DP World
13:37 Port Vysotsky seven-month coal volume dropped by 28.5%
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk acquires Visible SCM, an E-commerce Fulfillment and parcel delivery company
12:49 Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volumes edge down 0.5%
12:02 PD Ports invests £0.9 million in Liebherr crane to boost productivity and support strategic growth at Groveport
11:20 Kuzey Star Shipyard contracted to execute building of Rosmorport’s LNG-powered icebreaker duo
11:01 ICTSI Iraq hits 3 million TEU milestone
10:15 AGL and Wärtsilä advance frame agreement with first energy storage project on path to grid decarbonisation
09:44 Port of Oakland gets second first-call service in two weeks
09:39 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
09:27 Crude oil prices decline amid COVID-19 fears
08:38 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 6
08:30 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward trend on Aug 09

2021 August 8

14:32 Mardi Gras makes first-ever call at Nassau, the Bahamas, during maiden voyage
13:19 USCG rescues woman after an accident near Fleming Key
12:41 Halter Marine awarded fifth U.S. Navy berthing barge
11:37 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
10:54 Seajacks shareholders conclude share exchange deal with Eneti Inc.

2021 August 7

15:03 Scorpio Tankers announces financial results for Q2 2021
13:44 DNV and Nakilat JDP works to improve vessel software reliability and quality
12:31 Solstad announces contract extension for CSV Normand Pacific
11:04 Equinor: Vigdis subsea field gets a boost to increase production by some 16 million barrels

2021 August 6

18:36 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index for July has once again grown at a rate of 9.19%
18:16 ICTSI 1H2021 net income up 73% to US$196.7mln
17:56 Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
17:36 Hydrogen revolution powers its way to Iceland
17:15 SEA-LNG Member Stabilis Solutions partners with the Galveston Wharves to offer LNG fueling services for marine vessels
16:47 Navy accepts delivery of LSV Vsevolod Bobrov from Severnaya Verf Shipyard
16:45 Vard signs contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
16:25 Horisont Energi and Port of Rotterdam sign memorandum of understanding regarding blue ammonia
16:18 DelMar Logistics arranges transport of 5,500 tonnes of copper concentrate
16:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, “K” Line, ClassNK to develop the world's first CO2 capture plant onboard coal carrier “CORONA UTILITY”
15:45 Keppel O&M leads development of Singapore’s first comprehensive electric vessel supply chain by 2025
15:34 Inland waterways traffic in the Volga basin rose in Jan-Jul
15:14 New map shows the scale of ports and harbour coverage across the UK
14:02 Rem Offshore and VARD sign contracts for the design and construction of 2+2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
13:21 MASHPROMLEASING to sponsor the "Financing and Implementation of Shipbuilding Projects" cession at the Conference in the run-up to NEVA2021 Expo
13:20 The US Federal Maritime Commission questions shipping lines about surcharges
12:52 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners’ AGM kicks off in Togliatti
12:51 RINA awards a framework contract by EMSA to support initiatives to increase the availability of LNG in the medium term
12:00 ESVAGT lands large contract with TotalEnergies in Denmark
11:19 Seven-month RZD container traffic rose 14.6%
10:46 Domestic shipbuilders secured 55 fishing vessels, 41 crab catchers orders under the “quotas for investments” programme
10:12 Eneti to acquire Seajacks to become the world’s leading owner and operator of wind turbine installation vessels
09:12 Port of Long Beachmoves 784,845 TEUs in July 2021
08:13 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into upward correction on Aug 06

2021 August 5

18:34 ABP King’s Lynn handling its first shipment of granite
17:36 NRP steps into newbuilding order of container vessel
17:13 BC Ferries’ fifth Island Class vessel begins transatlantic voyage bound for Victoria
16:43 The new electrical substation of the Port of València closer to completion
16:13 Repsol, Petronor and Bosch set to explore developing the Spanish hydrogen value chain