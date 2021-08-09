2021 August 9 13:37

Port Vysotsky seven-month coal volume dropped by 28.5%

Photo: Port Vysotsky LLC



Port Vysotsky LLC in January-July 2021 handled 2 624 506 tonnes of export coal, which represents a 28.5% decline on Jan-Jul 2020 results (3 669 711 tonnes), the stevedoring company’s performance statistics showed.In July Port Vysotsky handled 392 446 tonnes of coal, a 46-percent decline from July 2020 figures.Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in handling coal exported by Russia to Western Europe. The Port of Vysotsk basin and its approach canal depth and width reach 12.7 meters and 200 metres, respectively. In 2020 Port Vysotsky LLC handled 6.79 million tonnes of coal, which is 7.7% more than in 2019.