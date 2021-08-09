2021 August 9 12:49

Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volumes edge down 0.5%

Freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka in January through July declined 0.5% on the seven-month period 2020 reaching 8.86 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.

In the reporting period export cargo volume was down 2.4 % to 6.71 million tonnes. Handling of paper cargo increased by 17.9% to 1,6 million tonnes, of wood pulp — by 12.1% (1.07 million tonnes), of dry bulk — by 23.5% (1.54 million tonnes), while liquid bulk volume plummeted by 35% to 949.263 tonnes.

Handling of imports totaled 2.15 million tonnes (-5.9%) including 720 606 tonnes of ran wood (+44.2%), nearly 462 000 tonnes of general cargo (-0.2%), 569 558 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-15%) and 202 665 tonnes of dry bulk (-9.3%).



The port’s transit traffic fell 8.5% to 2.47 million tonnes, while coastal traffic dropped by 25.4% to 46 518 tonnes.

Container throughput rose by 3.3% to 371 502 TEUs.

Vessel traffic was down 4.9% to 1405 units.



The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2020, the port handled 14.84 million tonnes of cargo.