    A.P. Moller - Maersk acquires Visible SCM, an E-commerce Fulfillment and parcel delivery company

    By acquiring Visible Supply Chain Management (Visible SCM) - a U.S. based leading B2C/E-Commerce Logistics and parcel delivery company, A.P. Moller – Maersk further expands its offering across the entire supply chain. Maersk customers can now increase speed and service coverage in their supply chains to keep pace with the E-Commerce trajectory of U.S. consumers for faster deliveries to residences at a lower cost.

    Speed, delivery visibility and cost of delivery are important decisions in consumer buying behavior when shopping online. Visible SCM’s capabilities add a strategically-located warehousing Fulfillment footprint designed for optimal delivery zone coverage. Combined with the technology of a distributed order management system essential to ensure a smooth customer experience at scale, E-Commerce businesses are able to compete with the biggest brand names out there today.

    Maersk and Visible SCM will continue to deliver strong service to Visible SCM’s customers throughout the integration process. To ensure the company strengths continue to grow, Visible SCM’s leadership team and excellent people will join the integrated company to keep all customer-facing activities on a high pace.

    Salt Lake City, Utah- based Visible SCM operates nine fulfillment centers in the U.S. which complements Maersk’s current warehouse presence in North America.

    Visible SCM handles 200,000 orders a day and 200 million packages a year with 99.8 pct. order accuracy and reaches 75 pct. of the U.S. geography within 24 hours and 95 pct. of the U.S. geography within 48 hours. This nationwide network of multi-client E-Commerce Fulfillment centers combined with their distributed order management system enables Visible SCM customers to tap into a network solution versus reliance on a single location Fulfillment option. This option creates superior consumer service levels by shortening the distance orders travel thereby compressing time in transit and reducing final mile delivery cost.

    The definitive transaction agreements were signed on 28 June. All regulatory approvals and closing conditions have since been obtained and/or satisfied and the parties successfully closed the transaction on 2 August. The enterprise value of the transaction is USD 838m post IFRS 16 corresponding to EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x reflecting the strong growth outlook and synergies. Based on 2021-forecast the revenue is estimated to around USD 550m and with a post-IFRS 16 EBITDA of around USD 65m, reflecting a margin of 11.8 pct.

    Also announced today was the intention to acquire B2C Europe Holding B.V. (B2C Europe) a business-to-consumer logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery services in Europe and based in The Netherlands. B2C Europe’s core offering is in parcel delivery services for both retailers and brands as well as for logistics operators, with a focus on cross-border deliveries. The acquisition of B2C Europe will enable Maersk to offer Europe-wide last mile rates to customers through one simplified interface and the convenience of full control and visibility on all parcel deliveries. The transaction is subject to closing conditions including regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2021.

    About A.P. Moller - Maersk

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs 80,000 people.

    About Visible Supply Chain Management

    Visible SCM is the industry leader in parcel shipping and enables E-Commerce businesses to ship cost effectively so they can compete with the biggest brand names out there today.

