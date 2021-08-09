2021 August 9 12:02

PD Ports invests £0.9 million in Liebherr crane to boost productivity and support strategic growth at Groveport

PD Ports has taken delivery of a brand new, state-of-the-art, £0.9 million materials handling crane that will boost productivity and efficiencies for customers at its Groveport site, according to the company's release.

The new equipment, manufactured and built by Liebherr, one of the world’s largest construction machine manufacturers, forms part of a long-term strategic plan for the port operator to support strategic business growth across its Humber-based operations.

The crane, which was built to a bespoke specification for PD Ports will optimise the discharge time of vessels, reducing turnaround times by up to three times for certain cargoes, ensuring the port maintains its highest operating standards whilst continuing to provide customers with a high-quality and reliable service. The equipment is also the latest in a number of infrastructure investments made by PD Ports and delivered by Liebherr across the port operator’s nationwide locations.

A number of staff at Groveport, the largest site in PD Ports’ Humber cluster which also includes Immingham, Keadby and Hull, will now receive specialised training on the equipment in order to ensure it is utilised as safely and effectively as possible.

The delivery of the crane builds on a long-standing partnership between PD Ports and Liebherr, who have also provided equipment, including electric powered RTG cranes, for PD Ports at Teesport, the port operator’s largest operation and the fifth largest port in the UK.



