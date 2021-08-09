2021 August 9 09:39

OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast

OOCL Logistics and OOCL announced the launch of a brand-new multi-modal container service from China to the US East Coast, to help to meet customer demand by offering a new routing as a reliable and stable shipment alternative during this challenging time, according to the company's release.

This innovative product is a combination of the “Chang An” China-Europe block train service from Xian to Kaliningrad, Russia, with onward feeder to Bremerhaven, and then with OOCL ocean services from Bremerhaven to various ports on the US East Coast. It is the first of its kind to be operated by an ocean carrier, connecting China and North America by using the Asia-Europe Land Bridge and the Atlantic Ocean The intention is to provide reliable and timely shipment by seizing the opportunity to avoid the current high levels of traffic seen on routes to the US West Coast and through the Panama Canal.

The first multi-modal container service run by OOCL Logistics and OOCL departed Xian on August 4, 2021.

By leveraging OOCL's strengths of its own fleet of equipment and its competitiveness on the Transatlantic trade with OOCL Logistics' end-to-end capabilities, this product innovation is a fantastic demonstration of the synergy between OOCL and OOCL Logistics. This new block train product is also a clear sign of the commitment of OOCL Group to their customers, showing their dedication to meeting customers’ needs, as well as the ability to adapt rapidly in this unprecedented and fast-moving environment.