  • 2021 August 9 09:27

    Crude oil prices decline amid COVID-19 fears

    As of August 09, 07:51, Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 1.8% lower at $ 69,43 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.92% to close at $ 66,97 a barrel.

    Oil prices are falling on fears about demand decline due to the difficult situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 August 9

18:27 Vard has signed the contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
17:59 PortNew media group to provide information services package and support at NEVA2021 Expo
17:53 Shell becomes a strategic partner in the Signal Maritime MR pool
17:36 Valenciaport calls for tenders for the 2030 Strategic Plan
17:00 APM Terminals launches Electronic Pass Approval at St. Petersburg Terminals
16:32 Stena Line’s new ferry Stena Scandica сompletes its maiden voyage
16:18 Belarus considers transshipment of potash fertilizers exported to China and India via Russian ports
16:15 Australian company Transhipment Services Australia orders Damen Transshipment Crane Barge for handling Capesize vessels
15:09 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 24,600 pmt as of Aug 6
14:04 The DP World TIS Pivdennyi container terminal in Ukraine shows good results in first 12 months under the ownership of DP World
13:37 Port Vysotsky seven-month coal volume dropped by 28.5%
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk acquires Visible SCM, an E-commerce Fulfillment and parcel delivery company
12:49 Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volumes edge down 0.5%
12:02 PD Ports invests £0.9 million in Liebherr crane to boost productivity and support strategic growth at Groveport
11:20 Kuzey Star Shipyard contracted to execute building of Rosmorport’s LNG-powered icebreaker duo
11:01 ICTSI Iraq hits 3 million TEU milestone
10:15 AGL and Wärtsilä advance frame agreement with first energy storage project on path to grid decarbonisation
09:44 Port of Oakland gets second first-call service in two weeks
09:39 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
08:38 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 6
08:30 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward trend on Aug 09

2021 August 8

14:32 Mardi Gras makes first-ever call at Nassau, the Bahamas, during maiden voyage
13:19 USCG rescues woman after an accident near Fleming Key
12:41 Halter Marine awarded fifth U.S. Navy berthing barge
11:37 OOCL Logistics and OOCL’s Liner Services join hands to launch Rail-Sea Service from China to US East Coast
10:54 Seajacks shareholders conclude share exchange deal with Eneti Inc.

2021 August 7

15:03 Scorpio Tankers announces financial results for Q2 2021
13:44 DNV and Nakilat JDP works to improve vessel software reliability and quality
12:31 Solstad announces contract extension for CSV Normand Pacific
11:04 Equinor: Vigdis subsea field gets a boost to increase production by some 16 million barrels

2021 August 6

18:36 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index for July has once again grown at a rate of 9.19%
18:16 ICTSI 1H2021 net income up 73% to US$196.7mln
17:56 Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
17:36 Hydrogen revolution powers its way to Iceland
17:15 SEA-LNG Member Stabilis Solutions partners with the Galveston Wharves to offer LNG fueling services for marine vessels
16:47 Navy accepts delivery of LSV Vsevolod Bobrov from Severnaya Verf Shipyard
16:45 Vard signs contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
16:25 Horisont Energi and Port of Rotterdam sign memorandum of understanding regarding blue ammonia
16:18 DelMar Logistics arranges transport of 5,500 tonnes of copper concentrate
16:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, “K” Line, ClassNK to develop the world's first CO2 capture plant onboard coal carrier “CORONA UTILITY”
15:45 Keppel O&M leads development of Singapore’s first comprehensive electric vessel supply chain by 2025
15:34 Inland waterways traffic in the Volga basin rose in Jan-Jul
15:14 New map shows the scale of ports and harbour coverage across the UK
14:02 Rem Offshore and VARD sign contracts for the design and construction of 2+2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
13:21 MASHPROMLEASING to sponsor the "Financing and Implementation of Shipbuilding Projects" cession at the Conference in the run-up to NEVA2021 Expo
13:20 The US Federal Maritime Commission questions shipping lines about surcharges
12:52 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners’ AGM kicks off in Togliatti
12:51 RINA awards a framework contract by EMSA to support initiatives to increase the availability of LNG in the medium term
12:00 ESVAGT lands large contract with TotalEnergies in Denmark
11:19 Seven-month RZD container traffic rose 14.6%
10:46 Domestic shipbuilders secured 55 fishing vessels, 41 crab catchers orders under the “quotas for investments” programme
10:12 Eneti to acquire Seajacks to become the world’s leading owner and operator of wind turbine installation vessels
09:12 Port of Long Beachmoves 784,845 TEUs in July 2021
08:13 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into upward correction on Aug 06

2021 August 5

18:34 ABP King’s Lynn handling its first shipment of granite
17:36 NRP steps into newbuilding order of container vessel
17:13 BC Ferries’ fifth Island Class vessel begins transatlantic voyage bound for Victoria
16:43 The new electrical substation of the Port of València closer to completion
16:13 Repsol, Petronor and Bosch set to explore developing the Spanish hydrogen value chain