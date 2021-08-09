2021 August 9 09:27

Crude oil prices decline amid COVID-19 fears

As of August 09, 07:51, Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 1.8% lower at $ 69,43 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.92% to close at $ 66,97 a barrel.



Oil prices are falling on fears about demand decline due to the difficult situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.