    Halter Marine awarded fifth U.S. Navy berthing barge

    Halter Marine will soon deliver the first two berthing barges to the U.S. Navy

    Halter Marine, a company of ST Engineering North America, has been awarded a contract option for the U.S. Navy’s fifth Auxiliary Personnel Lighter–Small (APL(S)) 67 Class berthing and messing barge. The contract award is $41 million for a firm, fixed-price option for the detail design and construction of the vessel. Construction is anticipated to begin in August 2021.

    “We appreciate the Navy’s continued confidence in Halter Marine by awarding us with this fifth APL berthing barge,” said Bob Merchent, President and CEO of Halter Marine. “We have a strong history of designing and building multiple-vessel contracts for the Navy. We look forward to delivering the first three APLs over the course of this summer.” In September 2018, Halter Marine received the initial contract to design and build two units, with options for four additional units. Construction on the fourth vessel is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

    Construction of all APL craft is firm, fixed-price. Should the Navy exercise all options with associated supplies and services, the total contract award would be in excess of $244 million.

    “Designing and building five APLs here in Jackson County, Mississippi, is good for our local community and economy,” said Kevin Amis, Executive Vice President of Operations. “Halter Marine continues to hire skilled local craftsmen and women, and we are training 55 others through our apprentice program. This APL program benefits both the livelihood of the local craftsmen and women as well as our national security.”

    APLs are used by the Navy to house crewmembers when ships are in port for availabilities and Inter-Deployment Training Cycles. The barges are mobile and can be towed to new bases or shipyards to support changing fleet requirements and also offer potential use for humanitarian missions and other temporary assignments.

    The vessels are 82 meters long x 20.95 meters wide x 2.2 meters draft. Each vessel is equipped with offices, classrooms, washrooms, laundry facilities, medical treatment areas, a barber shop and fitness center. With mess seating for 224 enlisted personnel and 28 officers, each meal is served via five 20-minute shifts to allow food service for 1,130 personnel (three meals per day). The vessels are fitted with mixed gender berthing spaces for 74 officers and 537 enlisted personnel, for a total of 611 people.

    Halter Marine, the marine operations of ST Engineering North America, is based in Pascagoula, Miss., and is a leader in the design and construction of medium-sized ships in the United States. Halter Marine designs and builds a wide variety of ocean-going vessels such as patrol vessels, oil recovery vessels, oil cargo vessels, ferries, logistic support vessels, auxiliaries, and research and survey vessels.

    ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

