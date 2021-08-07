2021 August 7 12:31

Solstad announces contract extension for CSV Normand Pacific

Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce that Prysmian Powerlink Srl (“Prysmian”) has exercised their option to extend the firm contract for CSV Normand Pacific with one year.



The firm period will expire on December 31st, 2022. In addition, Prysmian has the option to extend the contract with 2 years beyond the firm period.



Normand Pacific has been on charter with Prysmian since August 2016.