  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 7 12:31

    Solstad announces contract extension for CSV Normand Pacific

    Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce that Prysmian Powerlink Srl (“Prysmian”) has exercised their option to extend the firm contract for CSV Normand Pacific with one year.

    The firm period will expire on December 31st, 2022. In addition, Prysmian has the option to extend the contract with 2 years beyond the firm period.

    Normand Pacific has been on charter with Prysmian since August 2016.

    Photo: Solstad Offshore ASA

Другие новости по темам: time charter, Solstad Offshore ASA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 7

15:03 Scorpio Tankers announces financial results for Q2 2021
13:44 DNV and Nakilat JDP works to improve vessel software reliability and quality
12:31 Solstad announces contract extension for CSV Normand Pacific
11:04 Equinor: Vigdis subsea field gets a boost to increase production by some 16 million barrels

2021 August 6

18:36 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index for July has once again grown at a rate of 9.19%
18:16 ICTSI 1H2021 net income up 73% to US$196.7mln
17:56 Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
17:36 Hydrogen revolution powers its way to Iceland
17:15 SEA-LNG Member Stabilis Solutions partners with the Galveston Wharves to offer LNG fueling services for marine vessels
16:47 Navy accepts delivery of LSV Vsevolod Bobrov from Severnaya Verf Shipyard
16:45 Vard signs contract for the design and construction of 2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
16:25 Horisont Energi and Port of Rotterdam sign memorandum of understanding regarding blue ammonia
16:18 DelMar Logistics arranges transport of 5,500 tonnes of copper concentrate
16:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, “K” Line, ClassNK to develop the world's first CO2 capture plant onboard coal carrier “CORONA UTILITY”
15:45 Keppel O&M leads development of Singapore’s first comprehensive electric vessel supply chain by 2025
15:34 Inland waterways traffic in the Volga basin rose in Jan-Jul
15:14 New map shows the scale of ports and harbour coverage across the UK
14:02 Rem Offshore and VARD sign contracts for the design and construction of 2+2 Construction Service Operations Vessels
13:21 MASHPROMLEASING to sponsor the "Financing and Implementation of Shipbuilding Projects" cession at the Conference in the run-up to NEVA2021 Expo
13:20 The US Federal Maritime Commission questions shipping lines about surcharges
12:52 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners’ AGM kicks off in Togliatti
12:51 RINA awards a framework contract by EMSA to support initiatives to increase the availability of LNG in the medium term
12:00 ESVAGT lands large contract with TotalEnergies in Denmark
11:19 Seven-month RZD container traffic rose 14.6%
10:46 Domestic shipbuilders secured 55 fishing vessels, 41 crab catchers orders under the “quotas for investments” programme
10:12 Eneti to acquire Seajacks to become the world’s leading owner and operator of wind turbine installation vessels
09:12 Port of Long Beachmoves 784,845 TEUs in July 2021
08:13 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into upward correction on Aug 06

2021 August 5

18:34 ABP King’s Lynn handling its first shipment of granite
17:36 NRP steps into newbuilding order of container vessel
17:13 BC Ferries’ fifth Island Class vessel begins transatlantic voyage bound for Victoria
16:43 The new electrical substation of the Port of València closer to completion
16:13 Repsol, Petronor and Bosch set to explore developing the Spanish hydrogen value chain
15:24 Xeneta container rates alert: shippers stunned as long-term rates surge by almost 30% in a month
15:09 Rosmorport starts dredging in the Port of Makhachkala
15:03 ABS evaluates the potential of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies
14:43 DNV providing technical expertise for Indonesia’s first-ever floating PV project at Cirata reservoir
14:21 Fincantieri appoints the new Board of Directors for the three-year period 2021-2023
14:19 Vineta Ltd. to tell about domestic production of marine equipment for icebreaking fleet at the IAA PortNews Conference ahead of the NEVA 2021 Expo
14:03 Rotterdam starts vaccinating all seafarers
13:23 MPA and SMI to co-fund three joint industry-research consortiums to develop and pilot electric harbourcraft in Singapore
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 31, 2021
12:14 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding begins verification testing of marine-based CO2 capture system
11:53 MPA and SMI to co-fund three joint industry-research consortiums to develop and pilot electric harbourcraft in Singapore
11:42 Port of Oakland gets two big firsts in new Matson service
11:01 Namura Shipbuilding to construct a LPG powered VLGCs on order from MOL Group
10:45 Anatoly Mishanov takes the helm at Southern Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Centre
10:11 Rosatom for development of a large container transport corridor on the basis of the Northern Sea Route
10:09 Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist MARAD in acquiring vessels for their Ready Reserve Force
09:43 Royal IHC hands over the world's most powerful and innovative cutter suction dredger to DEME
09:33 Crude oil prices slightly rebound after falling
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 4
08:56 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm downward trend on Aug 05

2021 August 4

18:27 CTRL Marine Solutions announce their acquisition by Campbell Johnston Clark
18:07 IMCA signs Gulf of Guinea Declaration on the Suppression of Piracy
17:46 Shipyard OKA launches the Alexander Ivanov, ninth dry cargo ship of RSD59 series
17:36 PSA & Samudera strengthen strategic partnership in cargo solutions and logistics
17:16 KMZ supplied water jet ejectors for a new small sea tanker of project 03182
17:15 Iridium announces partnership with Canadian Coast Guard
16:20 Port of Tanjung Pelepas jumps to 15th in world ranking