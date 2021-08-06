  The version for the print
    Navy accepts delivery of LSV Vsevolod Bobrov from Severnaya Verf Shipyard

    After entering service with the Navy, the ship will prepare for voyage to home port of Sevastopol

    Photo credit: A.Akentiev, courtesy of Severnaya Verf Shipyard press office

    Andrey Egorov, Chairman of the State Vessel Acceptance Commission, Captain I Rank, signed the acceptance/delivery certificate of state sea trials of the logistics support vessel (LSV) Vsevolod Bobrov (Project 23120). The ship was built at Severnaya Verf Shipyard, the shipbuilding company said.

    “After the Elbrus (the series lead ship) operation in service, some modifications were made to original Project 23120 that improved the technical characteristics of the Vsevolod Bobrov. After accepting the vessel into the Navy and the flag hoisting ceremony, the Vsevolod Bobrov will begin preparations for the fleet voyage to its home port of Sevastopol. I have no doubt that the crew will comfortably serve on this ship thanks to the highly automated control system, spacious accommodations and a good view from the navigating station,” Igor Orlov, General Director of Severnaya Verf said during the signing ceremony.

    The LSV Vsevolod Bobrov is the second ship of Project 23120 built at Severnaya Verf Shipyard. The class ship "Elbrus" in 2018 entered service with the group of combat logistics ships in the support fleet of the joint strategic command of the Northern Fleet. The LSV Vsevolod Bobrov features versatility, capability to perform a wide range of tasks: transportation of cargo, including ship-to-ship transfer of supplies on the high seas; towing operations; escort of ships performing combat missions; salvage / rescue of stricken ships and seafarers; seabed survey and mapping. The ship is outfitted with a DPS, a pair of 50-tonne hydraulic cranes, towing winches with towing force of 120 and 25 tonnes, a decompression chamber and firefighting equipment and can unload cargo onto unimproved quay walls and in the open sea. Automation class A1 provides for unattended service. The hull with ARC4 class allow the ship to sail in 0.6-meter thick ice.

    The ship was named after Vsevolod Bobrov (1922-1979), the famous in the USSR football player and hockey player, Honored Master of Sports, Honored Coach of the USSR, Olympic champion and the only athlete in the history of the Olympic Games who was the captain of both national football and hockey teams of the country.

    Severnaya Verf Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is a among the leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as "Putilovskaya Shipyard." Since that time the shipyard has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels including missile cruisers, antiaircraft ships, antisubmarine ships, destroyers, passenger ships, bulk carriers, container carriers, Ro-Ro ships, tugboats, support ships, ferries and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

