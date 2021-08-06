2021 August 6 16:18

DelMar Logistics arranges transport of 5,500 tonnes of copper concentrate

For the transport of 5,500 tonnes of copper concentrate, DelMar Logistics collaborates with the shipping companies Cosco, Unifeeder and Sea Connect, according to Port of Hamburg's release. The logistics service provider developed a customised concept for their customer.

The strategy included the loading of big bags into 20-foot containers at the Sea Fish Port Terminal Ltd (St. Petersburg). These were then split between the three shipping companies with Brunsbüttel as their destination. In cooperation with Schramm Group, the cargo was then unloaded at the Brunsbüttel Ports GmbH terminal and transported to the recipient's warehouse. The first containers were delivered to Hamburg in June 2021. The shipment of the entire batch is scheduled to be completed in August 2021.

Delmar Logistics Ltd has been successfully working with the main plants and factories of the Russian Federation as well as with foreign traders for more than 13 years. The company offers a full range of freight forwarding services in both export and import with intermodal delivery solutions.

As a forwarder with sufficient experience and relevant references, DelMar Logistics Ltd is regularly invited by international traders to participate in the financing of trade and goods either stored in the warehouse or transported under the control of the company. Receipts issued by DelMar Logistics are accepted by the leading banks of Switzerland, France, the Netherlands and other countries.

Over the years, DelMar Logistics Ltd has gained vast experience in transporting a wide range of goods such as non-ferrous alloys (copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, brass, nickel), scrap (copper, aluminium, brass, stainless steel), ferro-alloys, rubber, carbon black, lumber, plywood and steel.