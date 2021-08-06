2021 August 6 15:45

Keppel O&M leads development of Singapore’s first comprehensive electric vessel supply chain by 2025

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel FELS Limited, together with DNV, Energy Research Institute @ NTU (ERI@N), Eng Hup Shipping, Envision Digital, Surbana Jurong, and the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS) have formed a coalition to develop Singapore’s first comprehensive electric vessel supply chain by 2025.

This includes developing a cost-competitive electric-powered harbour craft, nearshore charging infrastructure, as well as upskilling and developing core talent in marine operations. Developing a comprehensive electric vessel supply chain in Singapore will also foster growth in the local SME technology and supply chain ecosystem.

Grants have been secured by Keppel O&M from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) under the Maritime GreenFuture Fund for the research, testing and piloting of low-carbon technologies.

Keppel O&M, as the overall systems integrator, will leverage its extensive experience in the design, construction and digitalisation of vessels to retrofit a 30-pax passenger ferry with systems for the vessel to be electric-powered. Keppel O&M and the coalition will test, trial and operationalise end-to-end solutions for the electric harbour craft.

Keppel O&M’s Floating Living Lab will be used to testbed the electric vessel charging infrastructure, accelerating the piloting and commercialisation of the project cost-effectively. It also facilitates the use of renewable energy such as solar in the charging infrastructure. Keppel O&M’s proprietary digitalisation system, AssetCare, will be used for the lifecycle management of the electric vessels and charging infrastructure.

The project will tap on the expertise of the coalition to develop marine and land-based charging infrastructure, inter-operable standards for Singapore-wide adoption, and marinised Energy Storage System (ESS) to power harbour craft. It will also leverage cyber-physical modelling and simulation in the development of the electric-powered harbour craft. In addition, the coalition will research and develop advanced technologies, including Solid State Transformer (SST)-based charging infrastructure with scalability, low footprint, and enhanced performance.

In the first phase of the project, the coalition will conduct research and feasibility studies; design and develop the electric vessel and charging infrastructure; as well as retrofit the harbour craft and install the charging stations. The coalition will then conduct trials and seek to scale up the project.

Some 1,600 diesel-powered harbour craft provide essential marine services to ships within the Port of Singapore. Based on studies conducted by the Maritime Energy & Sustainable Development Centre of Excellence as well as by Keppel O&M, electrification of a single vessel can reduce carbon emissions by around 20%.

As part of Keppel’s Vision 2030, the Keppel Group is pursuing opportunities in electric-powered vessels and vehicles. In addition to Keppel O&M’s efforts in developing Singapore’s first comprehensive electric vessel supply chain, Keppel Infrastructure has established a joint venture, Keppel Volt, to develop, invest in, own and operate electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, as well as pursue other EV-related opportunities in Singapore and selected markets in the Asia Pacific region.



