2021 August 6 14:02

Rem Offshore and VARD sign contracts for the design and construction of 2+2 Construction Service Operations Vessels

VARD, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, and the Norwegian shipping company Rem Offshore, announce the contracts of two Construction Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs) with an option for two additional vessels. The contracts for the firm two vessels have an indicative total value of euro 100 million, according to the company's release.

The CSOVs are tailor-made for world-wide services and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms. The VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, is a highly versatile platform for all offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability.

The first vessel will be delivered from VARD in Norway in first half of 2023. The hull will be built at Vard Braila in Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, scheduled for delivery in 2024. VARD’s specialized high technology subsidiaries will be involved with major deliveries onboard, and in the shipbuilding process of the vessels.

With a length of 85 meters and a beam of 19.5 meters, the vessels will have a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, and a 3D-compensated crane. The CSOVs will have an accommodation for 120 persons on board.



About Rem Offshore

Rem Offshore is a new company with old roots – tracing back to 1978 with fishery activities in Norway, Rem Offshore organisation today operates worldwide, with main office in the coastal town of Fosnavaag.

The company includes an operational fleet of eleven highly modern vessels, with further three CSOVs for the offshore wind market under construction, whereof two locally in the maritime cluster of Sunnmøre.



About VARD

VARD is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,200 employees, VARD operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil and Vietnam. Through its specialized subsidiaries, VARD develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

VARD’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

The majority shareholder of VARD is Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy. FINCANTIERI is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors. With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.