    Association of River Ports and Ship Owners’ AGM kicks off in Togliatti

    The annual general meeting brought together representatives of about 50 river enterprises of Russia in Togliatti

    Photo credit: IAA PortNews
    The annual general meeting of the Association of River Ports and Ship Owners (APSRT) members was opened today, August 6, in Togliatti (the base enterprise of Port Togliatti PAO) at Lada-Resort Hotel, the PortNews IAA correspondent reports.

    The meeting participants discussed the main directions of development of inland waterway transport.

    The AGM important topic was the consideration of the interaction of APSRT with state authorities, the Russian Ministry of Transport on the development of regulatory and legal documents.

    Among speakers of the APSRT AGM were: Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot, Pavel Korolev, General Director of Port Togliatti PAO, Nikolai Rents, head of Togliatti City District, Vanifatiy Shaikin, General Director of Cheboksary Port.

    APSRT President Alexander Zaitsev made a presentation on the last year’s performance results of Association of River Ports and Ship Owners and outlined the Association’s priorities for the future.

    Association of River Ports and Ship Owners (APSRT) was established on February 22, 1995 as an independent non-governmental non-profit organization uniting on a voluntary basis river transport enterprises for coordination their activities in solving production, scientific, technical, social and economic challenges; for legal protection, for presenting of the interests of APSRT members in government bodies. APSRT actively works in expert and working groups created by the legislative bodies of the Russian Federation and federal executive bodies; cooperates with public organizations and is a member of: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation; Russian Union of Producers; Union of Transport Workers of Russia.

    Photo credit: IAA PortNews
    In July 2008, the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) and APSRT signed an Agreement on Cooperation on the Development and Sustainable Operation of Inland Waterway Transport, which specifies all areas of joint work. Currently, 128 enterprises and organizations are members of APSRT, operating in Russia’s river basins. The Association includes the following basin branches: Obskiy (Tomsk), Yugorskiy (Khanty-Mansiysk). APSRT also includes the Yenisei Shipowners Association (Krasnoyarsk), Moscow Passenger Fleet Shipowners Association (Moscow) and the Don Inland Transport Nonprofit Partnership (Rostov-on-Don) as collective members.

    Associated members of the APSRT are: Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP), Freight Forwarders Association of Russia (AER), European River-Sea-Transport Union (ERSTU).

