2021 August 5 15:09

Rosmorport starts dredging in the Port of Makhachkala

Dredging at Port of Makhachkala will allow 4 meter draft vessels to moor safely at construction Berth No 6





Photo credit: Rosmorport



The FSUE Rosmorport ’s Makhachkala regional branch commenced today, Aug 5 maintenance dredging in the operating basin near the construction Berth No. 6 at the Port of Makhachkala, Rosmorport said.The regional branch deployed its own excavator with a boom length of 8.2 m, a dredging pump with cutter head to perform dredging works directly from the berth. Rosmorport plans to dredge more than 1200 cbm of materials on the territory of 0.07 ha to deepen the basin to the -5.5m mark.The dredge material will be transported through a pipeline to the coastal dump at a distance of 150 m.Dredging works are carried out by the Makhachkala branch in accordance with the approved design documentation for maintenance dredging to keep the design depths of the basin and approach channels of the seaport of Makhachkala for the period 2019-2028.

The dredging project was reviewed by state environmental impact assessment and was given a green light by order of Rosprirodnadzor, May 24, 2019.



