2021 August 5 16:13

Repsol, Petronor and Bosch set to explore developing the Spanish hydrogen value chain

Repsol, Petronor and Bosch have agreed to look at developing a hydrogen value chain in Spain with an emphasis on mobility, industry and residential use, according to the company's release.

This goal has been formalised with the signing of an agreement of intent.

Each of the companies have identified hydrogen as a renewable resource with great potential in future mobility applications to reach net zero.

Combustion engines have been recognised as a means to support the automobile industry and help decarbonise fleets of vehicles that are currently on the roads.

In addition to this, the groups will look to develop hydrogen solutions for trains, buses and ships to support a more sustainable transportation system in Spain.

This is regarded as a further step in promoting hydrogen industry development projects and proves each groups commitment to the consolidation of the Basque Hydrogen Corridor.