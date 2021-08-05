2021 August 5 15:03

ABS evaluates the potential of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) is the latest decarbonization technology to be evaluated by ABS as part of its industry-leading series of sustainability guidance, according to ABS's release.

The ABS Whitepaper: Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage explores the technology’s potential, gives an overview of the current technology, evaluates opportunities for utilization of carbon and for its storage, as well as the vessels required to carry the liquified product.

“There is significant interest in the potential of this emerging technology. As the leader in offshore and gas carrier classification globally, we are leveraging our knowledge and insight to support the marine and offshore industries as they explore carbon capture, utilization and storage, CCUS is an integral part of the emerging carbon economics and will play a critical role in value chain decarbonization. ABS is well positioned to support implementation, mitigation and improvement through its related services.” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability.

CCUS is a process by which CO2 can be captured, cleaned, dehydrated, liquefied, transported, and stored at a final location or utilized.