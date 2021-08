2021 August 5 17:36

NRP steps into newbuilding order of container vessel

NRP has announced the closing of a newbuilding contract of a 1.900 TEU Eco Container feeder vessel. The vessel is being built at Wenchong Shipyard in China, with est. delivery in Q3 2023. The order is made together with the German shipowner and ship operator Briese Schiffahrt, according to the company's release.