  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 5 14:43

    DNV providing technical expertise for Indonesia’s first-ever floating PV project at Cirata reservoir

    DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, acted as the Lender’s Technical Advisor, during the development phase, for Indonesia’s first-ever floating solar photovoltaic (PV) project at Cirata Reservoir in West Java, according to the company's release.

    The project owner, PT. Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Masdar Solar Energi (PMSE), is a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar (MASDAR) and Indonesian state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) subsidiary PJBI.

    PMSE achieved financial close for the project on the 3rd of August after the satisfactory completion of the lender’s due diligence review. The senior debt of the floating solar project is being provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered Bank.

    Once operational, the 145 MWac Cirata floating PV plant will be one of the largest of its kind in South East Asia. The region is already home to a number of large-scale floating PV systems including Vietnam’s 70 MW FPV system in Quang Thanh and Singapore’s 60 MW facility at Tengeh reservoir.

    The Cirata floating PV project will have a plant capacity of 145 MWac. All power generated by the plant will be supplied and sold to PLN under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

    DNV supported the first phase of the Cirata floating PV project, which began in April 2020 and involved pre-construction due diligence. DNV’s role included undertaking site studies, estimating solar resource data and energy yield and reviewing the financial model’s technical assumptions.

    DNV also reviewed the project design, technology, PPA, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract and contractor, the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract, plan and operator. In addition to conducting a technical due diligence, DNV also evaluated the environmental and social impact assessments to ensure compliance with internal best practices and International Finance Corporation (IFC) standards.

    In addition to advising on 800 MW of installed floating PV capacity in Asia Pacific, including Singapore’s Tengeh reservoir project, DNV has been involved in a combined 2 GW of floating PV projects worldwide.

    In terms of industry-shaping technical expertise, DNV led the collaborative joint industry project (JIP) involving 24 industry participants which produced a set of recommended practices for accelerating safe, sustainable and sound design, development and operations of floating solar PV projects in March 2021.

    Initially considered a niche technology, floating PV is now the fastest-growing solar PV category, alongside ground-mounted utility-scale solar and rooftop PV. As of August 2020, over 60 countries have actively pursued the deployment of floating PV, with more than 35 installing an estimated 350 operational floating PV systems, equal to a total 2.6 GW of installed capacity.

    The use of floating PV technology is expected to grow by an average 20% in the next five years as installation costs fall. The technology is expected to make renewable energy more viable and economic for countries and islands where land is scarce, expensive or topographically unsuitable.

    For Indonesia, which has historically relied on coal, gas, geothermal and hydropower to produce electricity, the Cirata floating solar power plant is expected to pioneer significant growth in solar PV by demonstrating the technical and commercial feasibility of solar PV systems in the country.

    In recognition of the significant economic, social and environmental benefits that it will bring, the Cirata floating PV project has been designated a National Strategic Project by the Indonesian government, giving it priority status. The project is scheduled to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2022, powering 50,000 homes and displacing 214,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

    Under Indonesia’s Electricity Infrastructure Acceleration Program, the government is aiming to supply 23% of the nation’s electricity needs from renewable energy by 2025. The plan will involve the construction of up to 60 floating PV plants in Indonesia. As the world's largest archipelago, Indonesia has over 600 lakes, dams and reservoirs which could potentially be used for floating PV farms. Deploying floating PV systems on these water bodies will not only help conserve the country’s land resources but can also offer additional benefits such as preserving water quality and protecting these ecosystems from rising temperatures and water evaporation.

    Indonesia is currently the largest energy user in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. Shifting to clean energy may translate to savings of as much as USD 51.7 billion per year after the effects of improved health, air pollution and climate change are factored into the energy cost savings, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

    About DNV

    DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through the group’s broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.

    DNV provides assurance to the entire energy value chain through its advisory, monitoring, verification and certification services. As the world's leading resource of independent energy experts and technical advisors, DNV helps industries and governments navigate the many complex, interrelated transitions taking place globally and regionally in the energy industry. DNV is committed to realizing the goals of the Paris Agreement, and supports customers to transition faster to a deeply decarbonized energy system.

Другие новости по темам: DNV  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 5

18:34 ABP King’s Lynn handling its first shipment of granite
17:36 NRP steps into newbuilding order of container vessel
17:13 BC Ferries’ fifth Island Class vessel begins transatlantic voyage bound for Victoria
16:43 The new electrical substation of the Port of València closer to completion
16:13 Repsol, Petronor and Bosch set to explore developing the Spanish hydrogen value chain
15:24 Xeneta container rates alert: shippers stunned as long-term rates surge by almost 30% in a month
15:09 Rosmorport starts dredging in the Port of Makhachkala
15:03 ABS evaluates the potential of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies
14:43 DNV providing technical expertise for Indonesia’s first-ever floating PV project at Cirata reservoir
14:21 Fincantieri appoints the new Board of Directors for the three-year period 2021-2023
14:19 Vineta Ltd. to tell about domestic production of marine equipment for icebreaking fleet at the IAA PortNews Conference ahead of the NEVA 2021 Expo
14:03 Rotterdam starts vaccinating all seafarers
13:23 MPA and SMI to co-fund three joint industry-research consortiums to develop and pilot electric harbourcraft in Singapore
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 31, 2021
12:14 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding begins verification testing of marine-based CO2 capture system
11:53 MPA and SMI to co-fund three joint industry-research consortiums to develop and pilot electric harbourcraft in Singapore
11:42 Port of Oakland gets two big firsts in new Matson service
11:01 Namura Shipbuilding to construct a LPG powered VLGCs on order from MOL Group
10:45 Anatoly Mishanov takes the helm at Southern Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Centre
10:11 Rosatom for development of a large container transport corridor on the basis of the Northern Sea Route
10:09 Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist MARAD in acquiring vessels for their Ready Reserve Force
09:43 Royal IHC hands over the world's most powerful and innovative cutter suction dredger to DEME
09:33 Crude oil prices slightly rebound after falling
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 4
08:56 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm downward trend on Aug 05

2021 August 4

18:27 CTRL Marine Solutions announce their acquisition by Campbell Johnston Clark
18:07 IMCA signs Gulf of Guinea Declaration on the Suppression of Piracy
17:46 Shipyard OKA launches the Alexander Ivanov, ninth dry cargo ship of RSD59 series
17:36 PSA & Samudera strengthen strategic partnership in cargo solutions and logistics
17:16 KMZ supplied water jet ejectors for a new small sea tanker of project 03182
17:15 Iridium announces partnership with Canadian Coast Guard
16:20 Port of Tanjung Pelepas jumps to 15th in world ranking
16:05 DNV and Nakilat JDP works to improve vessel software reliability and quality
15:41 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yanmar Power Technology and Japan Engine Corporation establish a new company HyEng Corporation
15:36 Akhtarskaya Shipyard launches RS "Chernomorets"
15:27 Registration to Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet Int'l Conference still underway
14:43 KhMAO-Yugra to take delivery of Meteor 120R hydrofoil duo in 2021-2022
14:11 ClassNK grants its first DSS notation for 211,000DWT bulk carrier “DREAM CLOVER”
13:59 ”K” LINE and Chubu Electric Power commence joint development agreement for tidal energy project in Canada
13:40 Vostochnaya Verf completed shipyard's sea trials of the Okhotsk
12:06 LORP fleet carried 670 000 tonnes of cargo since the start of this year shipping season
11:09 Western Australia looks to implementing stricter controls
10:09 Konecranes adds Wire Rope Monitoring to TRUCONNECT portfolio
09:59 Crude oil prices edging down on coronavirus-related restrictions
09:53 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 3
09:29 Inland waterways Azov-Don basin’s seven-month cargo volume edges up 1%
09:21 ICTSI Honduras, Big Creek Terminals ink mutual benefit pact
08:21 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue slight downward trend on Aug 04

2021 August 3

18:17 Iridium Connected® Viettel S-Tracking Vessel Monitoring System wins Top 10 Sao Khuê Award
17:59 Lead passenger ship Meteor 120R of new generation launched in the Nizhny Novgorod Region
17:25 A subsidiary of KCC has signed a new Contract of Affreightment for its CLEANBU fleet with a major international charterer in the tanker market
16:47 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains permit for construction of its new handling facility
16:24 Nigerian Chamber of Shipping becomes full ICS member
15:22 Vard delivers “Le Commandant Charcot” to Ponant
15:00 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2021 fell by 30% YoY
14:41 Construction of new facilities to commence at Onezhsky Shipyard in autumn 2021 года
14:23 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo bound for East Russia
13:42 The Panama Canal resumes seasonal measures to protect migrating marine life
13:12 CMA CGM announces THC for Novorossiysk, Russia import/export
12:57 ABP’s Ports of Ipswich and Ayr enable wheat cargo to be shipped more sustainably