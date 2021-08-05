  The version for the print
    Xeneta container rates alert: shippers stunned as long-term rates surge by almost 30% in a month

    July saw the container shipping industry enter uncharted water, as long-term contracted rates surged by their largest ever monthly increase, climbing by close to one third. According to the latest Long-Term XSI® Public Indices from Xeneta – which crowd sources real-time rates data from leading shippers – the global index recorded a staggering jump of 28.1%, blowing the previous record (a 11.3% rise in May 2019) out the water. The benchmark now stands 78.2% higher than in July 2020, up 76.4% in 2021 alone.
     
    The XSI® delivers unique market intelligence to help stakeholders understand the market and get optimal value for their businesses in contract negotiations. In July it revealed unprecedented shifts, with rates in Europe leading the way. The import benchmark here spiked by a massive 49.1% driving prices to an all-time high (the spot market set the course for the jump, with Freight All Kind, FAK, rates surpassing USD 13,000 per FEU). Imports now stand a towering 120.3% up year-on-year. Exports also recorded their largest ever monthly increase, although by a more ‘modest’ 16% (up 39.8% since July 2020).
     
    The Far East indices followed suit, with a record breaking 24.2% rise in exports (110.4% up year-on-year) while imports edged up, relatively speaking, by a still impressive 7.3% (43.2% higher than in July 2020). In the US, the XSI® revealed a 17.7% surge in imports – representing another all-time high – taking the benchmark to 61.2% above July last year. Exports also demonstrated strong gains, with an 11.1% climb (up 12% year-on-year, but 18.4% since the start of 2021).
     
    Despite what Berglund describes as “a crazy market” he notes that the majority of Xeneta users shipping large volumes report long-term contracts are mostly being honoured by carriers. This, he says, is better than the beginning of the summer, when the fear of rolled cargoes and broken agreements was front of mind for a stressed shipper community.
     
    Xeneta points to a glut of newbuild orders from key shipping lines scrambling to meet demand and secure market share – with, amongst others, COSCO believed to be have contracted 10 containerships, ranging from 14,092 TEU to 16,180 TEU, and Yang Ming understood to be mulling 24,000 TEU vessels.
     
    Companies participating in Oslo-based Xeneta’s crowd-sourced ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform include names such as ABB, Electrolux, Continental, Unilever, Nestle, L’Oréal, Thyssenkrupp, Volvo Group and John Deere, amongst others.
     
    About Xeneta

    Xeneta is the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market intelligence platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry. Xeneta’s powerful reporting and analytics platform provides liner-shipping stakeholders the data they need to understand current and historical market behaviour – reporting live on market average and low/high movements for both short and long-term contracts. Xeneta’s data is comprised of over 280 million contracted container and air freight rates and covers over 160,000 global trade routes. Xeneta is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and regional offices in New York and Hamburg.

2021 August 5

18:34 ABP King’s Lynn handling its first shipment of granite
17:36 NRP steps into newbuilding order of container vessel
17:13 BC Ferries’ fifth Island Class vessel begins transatlantic voyage bound for Victoria
16:43 The new electrical substation of the Port of València closer to completion
16:13 Repsol, Petronor and Bosch set to explore developing the Spanish hydrogen value chain
15:09 Rosmorport starts dredging in the Port of Makhachkala
15:03 ABS evaluates the potential of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies
14:43 DNV providing technical expertise for Indonesia’s first-ever floating PV project at Cirata reservoir
14:21 Fincantieri appoints the new Board of Directors for the three-year period 2021-2023
14:19 Vineta Ltd. to tell about domestic production of marine equipment for icebreaking fleet at the IAA PortNews Conference ahead of the NEVA 2021 Expo
14:03 Rotterdam starts vaccinating all seafarers
13:23 MPA and SMI to co-fund three joint industry-research consortiums to develop and pilot electric harbourcraft in Singapore
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 31, 2021
12:14 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding begins verification testing of marine-based CO2 capture system
11:42 Port of Oakland gets two big firsts in new Matson service
11:01 Namura Shipbuilding to construct a LPG powered VLGCs on order from MOL Group
10:45 Anatoly Mishanov takes the helm at Southern Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Centre
10:11 Rosatom for development of a large container transport corridor on the basis of the Northern Sea Route
10:09 Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist MARAD in acquiring vessels for their Ready Reserve Force
09:43 Royal IHC hands over the world's most powerful and innovative cutter suction dredger to DEME
09:33 Crude oil prices slightly rebound after falling
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 4
08:56 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm downward trend on Aug 05

2021 August 4

18:27 CTRL Marine Solutions announce their acquisition by Campbell Johnston Clark
18:07 IMCA signs Gulf of Guinea Declaration on the Suppression of Piracy
17:46 Shipyard OKA launches the Alexander Ivanov, ninth dry cargo ship of RSD59 series
17:36 PSA & Samudera strengthen strategic partnership in cargo solutions and logistics
17:16 KMZ supplied water jet ejectors for a new small sea tanker of project 03182
17:15 Iridium announces partnership with Canadian Coast Guard
16:20 Port of Tanjung Pelepas jumps to 15th in world ranking
16:05 DNV and Nakilat JDP works to improve vessel software reliability and quality
15:41 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yanmar Power Technology and Japan Engine Corporation establish a new company HyEng Corporation
15:36 Akhtarskaya Shipyard launches RS "Chernomorets"
15:27 Registration to Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet Int'l Conference still underway
14:43 KhMAO-Yugra to take delivery of Meteor 120R hydrofoil duo in 2021-2022
14:11 ClassNK grants its first DSS notation for 211,000DWT bulk carrier “DREAM CLOVER”
13:59 ”K” LINE and Chubu Electric Power commence joint development agreement for tidal energy project in Canada
13:40 Vostochnaya Verf completed shipyard's sea trials of the Okhotsk
12:06 LORP fleet carried 670 000 tonnes of cargo since the start of this year shipping season
11:09 Western Australia looks to implementing stricter controls
10:09 Konecranes adds Wire Rope Monitoring to TRUCONNECT portfolio
09:59 Crude oil prices edging down on coronavirus-related restrictions
09:53 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 3
09:29 Inland waterways Azov-Don basin’s seven-month cargo volume edges up 1%
09:21 ICTSI Honduras, Big Creek Terminals ink mutual benefit pact
08:21 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue slight downward trend on Aug 04

2021 August 3

18:17 Iridium Connected® Viettel S-Tracking Vessel Monitoring System wins Top 10 Sao Khuê Award
17:59 Lead passenger ship Meteor 120R of new generation launched in the Nizhny Novgorod Region
17:25 A subsidiary of KCC has signed a new Contract of Affreightment for its CLEANBU fleet with a major international charterer in the tanker market
16:47 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains permit for construction of its new handling facility
16:24 Nigerian Chamber of Shipping becomes full ICS member
15:22 Vard delivers “Le Commandant Charcot” to Ponant
15:00 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2021 fell by 30% YoY
14:41 Construction of new facilities to commence at Onezhsky Shipyard in autumn 2021 года
14:23 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo bound for East Russia
13:42 The Panama Canal resumes seasonal measures to protect migrating marine life
13:12 CMA CGM announces THC for Novorossiysk, Russia import/export
12:57 ABP’s Ports of Ipswich and Ayr enable wheat cargo to be shipped more sustainably