  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 5 12:14

    Mitsubishi Shipbuilding begins verification testing of marine-based CO2 capture system

    Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has been working in cooperation with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), to conduct test operations and measurements for a small scale demonstration plant of the “Marine-based CO2 Capture System”, in order to verify the equipment’s use. The equipment has now been installed on board the CORONA UTILITY, a coal carrier for Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. operated by “K” Line, at MHI’s Honmoku Plant at the Yokohama Dockyard & Machinery Works.

    This project is being conducted with support from the Maritime Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), as part of its assistance project for research and development of technological advancements in marine resource development. The demonstration involves converting the design of an existing CO2 capture system for onshore power plants to a marine environment, and installing it on board an actual ship in service. This project, called “Carbon Capture on the Ocean” (CC-Ocean), is intended to achieve CO2 capture at sea, a world first.

    Specialist Mitsubishi Shipbuilding engineers will travel on the ship during its voyage, providing commissioning of the compact CO2 capture demonstration plant, and conducting performance evaluation assessments while at sea, as well as analysis of the separated and recovered CO2. By the end of fiscal 2021, MHI and “K” Line will conduct verification tests with the ship crew operating the demo plant, and evaluate its safety and operability, with the aim of practical application of the system as a marine-based, compact CO2 recovery system.

    This is the world's first demonstration test to be conducted during actual ocean navigation. The knowledge gained will be used for future development of technologies and systems to capture CO2 from the exhaust gases of marine equipment and ships. Further, the captured CO2 can be recycled for use as raw material in synthetic fuel, providing a significant contribution to reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

    Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, amid rising awareness of decarbonization globally since the enactment of the Paris Agreement, is continuing its efforts to find solutions for reducing GHG emissions from ships and marine equipment, and is contributing to environmental conservation. This project is part of MHI Group’s initiative for energy transformation (shift to energy with a low environmental load), and will contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality on a global scale.

    About MHI Group

    Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world.

Другие новости по темам: ClassNK, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, “K” Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 5

18:34 ABP King’s Lynn handling its first shipment of granite
17:36 NRP steps into newbuilding order of container vessel
17:13 BC Ferries’ fifth Island Class vessel begins transatlantic voyage bound for Victoria
16:43 The new electrical substation of the Port of València closer to completion
16:13 Repsol, Petronor and Bosch set to explore developing the Spanish hydrogen value chain
15:24 Xeneta container rates alert: shippers stunned as long-term rates surge by almost 30% in a month
15:09 Rosmorport starts dredging in the Port of Makhachkala
15:03 ABS evaluates the potential of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies
14:43 DNV providing technical expertise for Indonesia’s first-ever floating PV project at Cirata reservoir
14:21 Fincantieri appoints the new Board of Directors for the three-year period 2021-2023
14:19 Vineta Ltd. to tell about domestic production of marine equipment for icebreaking fleet at the IAA PortNews Conference ahead of the NEVA 2021 Expo
14:03 Rotterdam starts vaccinating all seafarers
13:23 MPA and SMI to co-fund three joint industry-research consortiums to develop and pilot electric harbourcraft in Singapore
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 31, 2021
12:14 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding begins verification testing of marine-based CO2 capture system
11:53 MPA and SMI to co-fund three joint industry-research consortiums to develop and pilot electric harbourcraft in Singapore
11:42 Port of Oakland gets two big firsts in new Matson service
11:01 Namura Shipbuilding to construct a LPG powered VLGCs on order from MOL Group
10:45 Anatoly Mishanov takes the helm at Southern Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Centre
10:11 Rosatom for development of a large container transport corridor on the basis of the Northern Sea Route
10:09 Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist MARAD in acquiring vessels for their Ready Reserve Force
09:43 Royal IHC hands over the world's most powerful and innovative cutter suction dredger to DEME
09:33 Crude oil prices slightly rebound after falling
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 4
08:56 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm downward trend on Aug 05

2021 August 4

18:27 CTRL Marine Solutions announce their acquisition by Campbell Johnston Clark
18:07 IMCA signs Gulf of Guinea Declaration on the Suppression of Piracy
17:46 Shipyard OKA launches the Alexander Ivanov, ninth dry cargo ship of RSD59 series
17:36 PSA & Samudera strengthen strategic partnership in cargo solutions and logistics
17:16 KMZ supplied water jet ejectors for a new small sea tanker of project 03182
17:15 Iridium announces partnership with Canadian Coast Guard
16:20 Port of Tanjung Pelepas jumps to 15th in world ranking
16:05 DNV and Nakilat JDP works to improve vessel software reliability and quality
15:41 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yanmar Power Technology and Japan Engine Corporation establish a new company HyEng Corporation
15:36 Akhtarskaya Shipyard launches RS "Chernomorets"
15:27 Registration to Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet Int'l Conference still underway
14:43 KhMAO-Yugra to take delivery of Meteor 120R hydrofoil duo in 2021-2022
14:11 ClassNK grants its first DSS notation for 211,000DWT bulk carrier “DREAM CLOVER”
13:59 ”K” LINE and Chubu Electric Power commence joint development agreement for tidal energy project in Canada
13:40 Vostochnaya Verf completed shipyard's sea trials of the Okhotsk
12:06 LORP fleet carried 670 000 tonnes of cargo since the start of this year shipping season
11:09 Western Australia looks to implementing stricter controls
10:09 Konecranes adds Wire Rope Monitoring to TRUCONNECT portfolio
09:59 Crude oil prices edging down on coronavirus-related restrictions
09:53 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 3
09:29 Inland waterways Azov-Don basin’s seven-month cargo volume edges up 1%
09:21 ICTSI Honduras, Big Creek Terminals ink mutual benefit pact
08:21 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue slight downward trend on Aug 04

2021 August 3

18:17 Iridium Connected® Viettel S-Tracking Vessel Monitoring System wins Top 10 Sao Khuê Award
17:59 Lead passenger ship Meteor 120R of new generation launched in the Nizhny Novgorod Region
17:25 A subsidiary of KCC has signed a new Contract of Affreightment for its CLEANBU fleet with a major international charterer in the tanker market
16:47 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains permit for construction of its new handling facility
16:24 Nigerian Chamber of Shipping becomes full ICS member
15:22 Vard delivers “Le Commandant Charcot” to Ponant
15:00 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2021 fell by 30% YoY
14:41 Construction of new facilities to commence at Onezhsky Shipyard in autumn 2021 года
14:23 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo bound for East Russia
13:42 The Panama Canal resumes seasonal measures to protect migrating marine life
13:12 CMA CGM announces THC for Novorossiysk, Russia import/export
12:57 ABP’s Ports of Ipswich and Ayr enable wheat cargo to be shipped more sustainably