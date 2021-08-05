2021 August 5 14:21

Fincantieri appoints the new Board of Directors for the three-year period 2021-2023

The Assembly of Fincantieri NexTech met on July 29 appointing the new Board of Directors for the three-year period 2021-2023, according to the company's release. The BoD is comprised as follows: Chairman, Giampiero Massolo, Executive Vice Chairman, Gianfranco Roati, Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Viero. The other members of the Board are: Lucia Cusaro, Barbara Gaione, Fabio Gallia, and Laura Luigia Martini.



Over recent years, Fincantieri, drawing on the skills gained in the construction of civil and naval vessels, has undertaken a strategy aimed at widening its product and services portfolio, shifting it towards high added-value solutions. In this way, the company has been able to create internally high-tech core skills, extended to small and medium-sized companies with complementary products offering complete systems on the market, in addition to the products themselves.



The solutions developed by Fincantieri NexTech are mainly used for defense and security purposes, but are also widely applied in the civil field, with particular reference to the infrastructure, industry and energy segments. The company, in fact, has unique and distinctive expertise in the fields of electronic and electro-optic systems, advanced systems including automation, ICT solutions, cybersecurity, digital engineering, integrated logistic product and simulation solutions support, as well as technologies to monitor and protect major infrastructure networks.



Leveraging on the brand, track record and the reliability of the Fincantieri Group and thanks to the significant range of resources and knowledge acquired, Fincantieri NexTech today is a reference player at national and international level able to design and manage complex systems. It is capable to manage all stages of the product life cycle directly, from design to production and from installation to disposal, continuously guaranteeing the highest quality standards.