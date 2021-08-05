-
Anatoly Mishanov takes the helm at Southern Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Centre
Mr Mishanov was the head of Directorate of State Contracting Authority for Marine Transport Development ProgrammesThe Board of Directors of Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation/USC) appointed Mr Anatoly Mishanov at General Director of the enterprise, the USC press office said.
Mr Anatoly Mishanov was born in Kostroma. Graduated from the Bauman Moscow State Technical University (BMSTU) and the Moscow Aviation Institute. He has first doctoral degree in Engineering. Mishanov has 35-years employment record holding various managerial positions. In the 90s he worked at the BMSTU’s Research Institute Energomashinostroeniya and was Chairman of the Board, Regionsotsbank.
Since 2000, he headed the Federal State Institution United Directorate for the Implementation of Federal Investment Programs, Russia’s Gosstroy. Since 2009 he worked as the General Director of the State Unitary Enterprise Directorate of Garage Construction and Operation of Garage Facilities in Moscow.
In 2013 he was appointed First Deputy Head of the Committee for the Development of Transport Infrastructure in St. Petersburg, in 2016 – as First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Oryol Region.
Since 2018, he headed the Department of Planning and Management of Passenger Transportation of ANO Transport Directorate under the Ministry of Transport of Russia. And in 2019, he was appointed General Director of the Directorate of State Contracting Authority for Marine Transport Development Programmes.
The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.
Currently, the Southern Center shipyards are engaged in building 11 vessels and modules of an ice-resistant fixed platform for the development of the Kamennomysskoye field in the Ob Bay of the Kara Sea.
