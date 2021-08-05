2021 August 5 10:11

Rosatom for development of a large container transport corridor on the basis of the Northern Sea Route

The nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet and all projects on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) are developing "even faster than we planned," the Kremlin press office quoted Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom as saying at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 4, 2021.He turned to the President of Russia with a proposal to develop a large transport container corridor based on the Northern Sea Route project.“We ... see very serious growth in all three areas: this is particularly icebreaking support of our export projects – oil, gas, coal, metallurgy; this is, in accordance with your instructions, an increase in domestic short sea traffic, transportation within our huge country, within the territory, along the Northern Sea Route; and we are counting on a large gain in transit flows,” said Alexey Likhachev.He stressed that Russian projects in this area are of great interest in the world. This is facilitated by the growth of world trade, and incidents like the one that happened in the Suez Canal.“And we would like, with your consent, to start developing a large container transport logistics corridor on the basis of our Northern Sea Route project. On the one hand, we will use the entire infrastructure of the NSR that has already been created, we are already financing it - both state money and state corporations,” suggested the Rosatom’s head.“On the other hand, this is a completely new level of business, a completely new level of economic positioning of both the Rosatom State Corporation and our entire country. And this is an objective benefit for the world economy. In this sense, we see certain possible deficiencies in icebreakering support, we have prepared appropriate proposals, and we will present them to you today,” Aleksey Likhachev was quoted as saying during the meeting.Rosatom is the unified infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route in accordance with the NSR Infrastructure Development Plan until 2035, and approved by the Russian Federation Government.