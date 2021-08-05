2021 August 5 09:43

Royal IHC hands over the world's most powerful and innovative cutter suction dredger to DEME

On 3 August, Royal IHC transferred cutter suction dredger SPARTACUS to DEME, according to the company's release. With the signing of the hand over, the construction process officially comes to an end and the ship can now be implemented for use on her first job.

The SPARTACUS sets a new benchmark in the global dredging market. Its ground breaking, eco-friendly design and countless innovations on board make it the only one of its kind. The SPARTACUS is the world's largest self- propelled cutter suction dredger and the first to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The four main engines can run on LNG, MDO and HFO, and the two auxiliary engines have dual-fuel technology.

With 44,180 kilowatts, the SPARTACUS is the most powerful CSD in the DEME fleet, and the strongest cutter suction dredger in the world, capable of handling even the most challenging rocky bottom formations. The heavy cutter ladder, able to be controlled and operated from the bridge by a single person, can operate up to a dredging depth of 45 m. The ship also has a waste heat recovery system that converts heat from the exhaust gases into electrical energy.

CSD SPARTACUS will set sail to its first assignment, the Abu Qir project in Egypt. This vast greenfield project includes the reclamation of 1,000 hectares of new land, the deepening of the port’s approach channel to 23 m and the dredging of a turning basin to 22 m.

About Royal IHC

