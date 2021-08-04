2021 August 4 18:27

CTRL Marine Solutions announce their acquisition by Campbell Johnston Clark

CTRL Marine Solutions Ltd, a law firm and marine consultancy which provides bespoke Claims, Technical, Risk and Legal services at favourable rates and on flexible terms, has announced that it is to be acquired by Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC), according to the company's release.

CTRL Marine Solutions Ltd (which is wholly owned by The Shipowners’ Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association (Luxembourg)) was one of the first of its kind, providing over stretched in-house legal and technical departments with the best Claims, Technical, Risk and Legal (CTRL) service for their clients and the Shipowners Club’s Members. Akin with the Club, the firm was founded on the principles of mutuality and has always aimed to provide favourable rates despite the backdrop of the rising costs of claims. This ethos has never been more prevalent than in the current economic climate.

CTRL’s acquisition signifies its ongoing commitment to these objectives. As the industry develops, CTRL is determined to expand their value-added services to ensure that Members continue to receive a high-level offering which meets their evolving needs.

CJC is one of the Shipowners’ Club’s trusted partners. Founded in 2010, the firm specialises in shipping and international trade, advising on all aspects of the shipping sector, from ship finance to dry shipping and comprehensive casualty handling. Its acquisition of CTRL builds on a partnership the two companies formed in 2019, to ensure that Members received high quality legal services at the most economical rates. CJC’s ambition to provide the highest quality service, innovation and technical expertise make it a natural fit for the ongoing development and advancement of CTRL services.



Members of the Club should be reassured that the acquisition will be seamless and they will continue to receive the same excellent service from CTRL, whose trading name will be retained by CJC. This includes the CTRL Benefit Clause which entitles Members of the Club, as owners or charterers, to two hours free legal advice from CTRL, on claims and legal queries. However, as an example of how services will be enhanced by this acquisition, this benefit will be expanded from just English law to all jurisdictions as CJC have offices in London, Newcastle, Miami and Singapore.



About the Shipowners’ Club

The Shipowners’ Club is a mutual marine liability insurer, providing Protection and Indemnity insurance for small and specialist vessels since 1855. The Club is a member of the International Group of P&I Clubs and works with more than 600 brokers globally to insure over 33,000 vessels across a range of operating sectors and geographical areas.



About Campbell Johnston Clark

Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) is an international law firm founded in September 2010 specialising in shipping and international trade. CJC has undergone sizeable expansion in both numbers of solicitors and geographical spread since its opening. They have offices in London, Newcastle, Singapore and Miami with approximately 60 staff worldwide. Throughout the past ten years, they have firmly established our presence in the London and overseas shipping markets with clients and fellow practitioners alike.

They advise on all aspects of the shipping sector, from ship finance to dry shipping and comprehensive casualty handling, and everything that happens in between.