PSA & Samudera strengthen strategic partnership in cargo solutions and logistics

PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) and PT Samudera Indonesia Tangguh (Samudera) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work towards exploring innovative ways to promote cargo connectivity and bring about greater visibility to the supply chain and logistics value chains, according to the company's release.

This MOU between PSA, a global port group, and Samudera, one of Indonesia’s leading shipping and logistics group, seeks to deepen and strengthen the strategic relationship of two longstanding partners by leveraging their combined expertise – PSA’s extensive global ports and logistics projects, as well as its digital and cargo solutions capabilities, and Samudera’s strong market expertise, logistics assets and reliable regional feeder networks.

The collaboration in cargo solutioning includes the development of trade corridors between Indonesia and Southeast Asia, and beyond, to provide multi-modal services, freight forwarding, warehousing and trade financing services. PSA and Samudera will also work together to create innovative supply chain products for sectors such as cold chain management and e-commerce.

To enable the future of work in supply chain management, the two partners will look to explore the use of PSA’s global supply chain digital platform, CALISTA™, to bring together key physical, regulatory and financial services for Samudera’s customers. This will enhance cargo connectivity, create logistics agility, and promote greater efficiency and transparency across the wider supply chain ecosystem.

About PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA)

PSA Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd, operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 36.6 million TEUs of containers in 2020. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round. Beyond port operations, PSA also offers cargo solutions to customers operating in advanced manufacturing, cold chain, e-commerce, and energy & chemicals. This value adding service is enabled by CALISTA™, a digital platform that facilitates trade and helps shippers to better manage their physical movement of goods, trade financing and compliance.

About PT Samudera Indonesia Tangguh (Samudera)

Samudera is a leading Indonesian shipping and logistics group with over 70 years of industry experience. It has a solid track record in shipping, ports, and logistics solutions, providing connectivity between the Indonesian archipelago and the rest of the world. Samudera subsidiaries; PT Samudera Indonesia Tbk which focuses on the ever-growing Indonesian market is listed in the Indonesia Stock Exchange, while Samudera Shipping Line Ltd which mainly provides feeder & liner shipping services is listed in the Singapore Stock Exchange.