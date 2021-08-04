2021 August 4 16:20

Port of Tanjung Pelepas jumps to 15th in world ranking

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), which is listed among the top 20 ports in the world, is the only port that saw a jump in its ranking, according to the company's release. The encouraging performance was due to the success of PTP, which recorded a growth rate of 8.5% last year.

ransport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Sion expressed confidence that PTP would be able to record a double-digit growth rate this year based on its excellent performance so far.

“I am confident that in 2021, the growth rate of PTP will be better. If last year the port handled 9.8 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), this year, it is able to handle almost 11 million TEUs.

"Based on the performance shown in the last seven months, a double-digit increase will be seen by the end of this year," he added.

Dr Wee, who is also MCA president and Ayer Hitam MP, said this after visiting the PTP industry vaccination centre here yesterday.

“Despite the pandemic, PTP recorded an impressive growth of 8.5%, the highest rate based on last year’s list of the 20 best ports in the world.

“This will help us compete not only with regional ports but we also made history as last year, PTP was ranked 15th from 18th. Port Klang was ranked 12th,” he said.

He said that besides China, Malaysia was the only Asian country that has two ports listed in the global list.Dr Wee added that since the movement control order started on March 18, 2020, ports were one of the industrial sectors that has not stopped operating to ensure there are no supply problems in the country.