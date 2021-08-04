2021 August 4 15:36

Akhtarskaya Shipyard launches RS "Chernomorets"

This vessel appears to be the first catamaran built from scratch at the shipyard in ten recent years





Photo: Primorsko-Akhtarsky region government website



The Primorsko-Akhtarsky region, Krasnodar Territory based shipbuilding enterprise Akhtarskaya Shipyard zao hosted the launching ceremony for the research vessel "Chernomorets", the regional authority press office said.Maxim Bondarenko, head of the Primorsko-Akhtarsky region commented the event saying this was a milestone in reviving the industrial potential of the region and the Krasnodar Territory.The customer handpicked the Akhtarsk Shipyard among seven similar enterprises in Russia’s Southern Federal District. During the construction of the catamaran, the shipyard engineers improved the structural elements. Based on the experience of R&D, we worked out the energy efficiency, endurance and capabilities to conduct research activities. Upon launching the shipbuilder will carry out sea trials of the Chernomorets, the official said.

The catamaran will explore the waters of the Black and Azov Seas to detect vessels that sank during the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945.