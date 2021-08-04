2021 August 4 15:27

Registration to Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet Int'l Conference still underway

The International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day. The Conference is a convenient and helpful opportunity for networking of shipbuilders, customers and contractors related to the icebreaking, maintenance, rescue and salvage services provided to ensure shipping and port operations.



The conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS). Read more about the event >>>>.



Among those invited to participate in the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” are the largest operators of icebreaking, towing, bunkering, rescue, dredging and crew transfer fleet, both foreign and Russian shipbuilding companies, naval architecture and marine engineering firms, stevedoring companies and state regulators. More than 150 participants are expected to join the event. The organizer will issue a catalogue of the conference participants.



The conference hosted by IAA PortNews will be livestreamed in Russian/English thus ensuring a considerable expansion of the audience.