2021 August 4 14:11

ClassNK grants its first DSS notation for 211,000DWT bulk carrier “DREAM CLOVER”

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has granted its notation indicating that the vessel is provided with the cutting edge hull monitoring system, for “DREAM CLOVER”, 211,000 DWT bulk carrier which was built by Japan Marine United Corporation for Daiwa Kisen Co., Ltd., and to be chartered by NYK Line(delivery date: 28 July 2021), according to ClassNK's release.

The vessel is marked with the first DSS(Hull Monitoring) on its notation in ClassNK’s registry. In the light of the rapid technological evolutions of hull monitoring systems and the industry’s growing needs, ClassNK released Guidelines for Hull Monitoring in June 2021, utilizing the outcome of R&D performed by stakeholders.

The guidelines include the comprehensive requirements to be met to achieve functions contributing to improving the safety of the hull structure and the class notation indicating that the ship is provided with specific functions. The cutting edge hull monitoring system equipped to DREAM CLOVER has functions such as assistance for maintaining and managing the ship based on the fatigue strength evaluation and assistance for the captain’s operation in the rough condition.

ClassNK has verified the vessel according to the related guidelines and issued the class certificate with DSS(HM(F+LS,O)) notation for hull monitoring, the first in ClassNK’s registry, and DSS(EE) for energy efficiency analysis function. As a part of Japan Ship Technology Research Association’s “R&D of the highly accurate digital twin models for ship hull structures (Supported by The Nippon Foundation)”, additional sensors and measurement devices are going to be installed to the monitoring system of the vessel, and the verification of the digital twin for hull structures on the actual ship is expected to be conducted.

The R&D conducted by Japan Ship Technology Research Association supported by The Nippon Foundation since 2018. Three shipping companies, including NYK Line, six shipyards, including Japan Marine United Corporation, National Maritime Research Institute and ClassNK has participated in the project.